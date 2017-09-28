Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF INDEPENDENCE

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE OF REVENUE BONDS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTIONS 469.152 THROUGH 469.1655, AS AMENDED, AND MINNESOTA STATUTES, CHAPTER 462C, AS AMENDED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Independence, Minnesota (the City), will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at or after 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1920 County Road 90 in the City, on a proposal that the City Council approve and authorize the issuance by the City of its revenue bonds, in one or more series, as taxable or tax-exempt obligations (the Bonds), under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.152 through 469.1655, as amended (the Industrial Development Act), and Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 462C, as amended (the Housing Act), for the benefit of Augustana Chapel View Homes, Inc., a Minnesota nonprofit corporation, or any of its affiliates (collectively, the Borrower). The proceeds of the Bonds, along with other available funds, will be used to (i) refinance the Borrowers skilled nursing and senior housing facilities (the Facilities) located at 615 Minnetonka Mills Road Hopkins, Minnesota, through the redemption and prepayment of the Health Care Facilities Refunding Revenue Bonds (Augustana Chapel View Homes, Inc. Project), Series 2005A, issued by the City of Minneapolis, Minnesota (the City of Minneapolis) on February 24, 2005, and the Health Care Facilities Revenue Bonds (Augustana Chapel View Homes, Inc. Project), Series 2005C, issued by the City of Minneapolis on May 31, 2005; (ii) finance improvements to the Facilities (the Improvements); (iii) fund required reserves; and (iv) pay costs of issuance of the Bonds (collectively, the Project).

Following the public hearing, the City Council will consider adoption of a resolution approving the issuance of the Bonds, approving the Improvements, and approving a housing program prepared in accordance with the Housing Act. The aggregate face amount of the Bonds proposed to be issued to finance the Project is presently estimated not to exceed $5,500,000. The Bonds will be issued by the City and will constitute special, limited obligations of the City payable solely from the revenues expressly pledged to the payment thereof, and will not constitute a general or moral obligation of the City and will not be secured by the taxing power of the City or any assets or property of the City except interests in the Facilities that may be granted to the City in conjunction with the financing.

A draft copy of the proposed application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for approval of the Improvements to be financed with the proceeds of the Bonds, together with all attachments and exhibits required under the Industrial Development Act, shall be available for public inspection at City Hall during normal business hours following the publication of this notice.

All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above or may file written comments with the City Administrator prior to the date of the hearing set forth above.

Dated: September 28, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF INDEPENDENCE, MINNESOTA

/s/ Mark Kaltsas

City Administrator

City of Independence, Minnesota

Published in the

Crow River News

September 28, 2017

737576