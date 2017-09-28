Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CHAMPLIN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE CHAMPLIN CITY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that the Champlin City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter in the City Council Chambers (Champlin City Hall) located at 11955 Champlin Drive, Champlin, MN 55316. The public hearing is to review a request from Lisa Olberding to vacate five feet of an existing ten-foot wide drainage and utility easement at 10946 Orchard Circle North (Lot 8, Block 1, Nokomis Pass).

All interested parties are invited to attend and be heard. For more information, contact Scott Schulte, City Planner at 763-923-7102.

Published in

The Press

September 28, 2017

737772