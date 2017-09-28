Maple Grove volleyballers off to historic 11-0 start

Next host No. 3 Champlin Park

By Bob San

[email protected]

The Maple Grove volleyball team entered the 2017 with high expectations. But even the most optimistic Crimson would not have expected the incredible start they are off to. Last week, the Crimson beat Osseo 3-0 to improve their record to 11-0.

“We did not anticipate being 11-0 but with each game and each win our confidence has grown tremendously,” Crimson senior captain Paige Hinze said. “We’ve had some close matches against some really good teams that have really shown our determination and grit. To be on the team that sets new records for the school feels great. It’s definitely a team effort and all 11 of us contribute to our success.” Maple Grove volleyball players celebrate after they beat Osseo 3-0. The win improved the Crimson’s record to 11-0. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The key to Maple Grove’s success, Hinze explains, is teamwork. Veterans such as Hinze, Alexie Pryd, Zoe Brown, Maddie Black, Annika Peeler, Lauren Harrell, Meghan Paider and Ali Hinze are leading the way and talented newcomers Megan Liu, Skylar Gray and Hallie Fuglestad have blended in nicely.

“Our team doesn’t have any one super star,” Hinze said. “We all work together cohesively and that’s what makes us successful. We have some good youth mixed in with some experienced players which makes for a great winning combination.”

The Crimson have beaten some good teams during this run, including No. 6 Hopkins to win the Hopkins Tournament for the first time.

“That win really proved not only to us, but the skeptics, that this team can compete with some of the top teams in Minnesota,” Hinze said.

The next big test for Maple Grove comes this Thursday, Sept. 28, when it hosts No. 3 Champlin Park. The Rebels have dominated the Crimson the past four seasons when they were led by all-state setter Sydney Hilley. Hilley has graduated and is now a setter at the University of Wisconsin. The Crimson are looking forward to beating Champlin Park for the first time in their career.

“The Rebels might not have Hilley anymore, but they still have a tremendous amount of talent,” Hinze said. “This match is going to be a huge test for us. The team is going to go out and just play our game which has made us successful so far. We are excited to see what the outcome will be.”

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress