Maple Grove to shed light on domestic violence to raise awareness, break the silence

Each October is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year the city of Maple Grove was approached by representatives from Domestic Violence Action and Awareness, a social justice program of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Maple Grove, with the idea of a purple lights initiative.

The purpose of the initiative is to raise awareness that victims of domestic violence have a voice and will be heard.

Through the collaboration of Domestic Violence Action and Awareness and the city of Maple Grove, each evening during the month of October, purple lights will be lit at the Town Green and on the trees at the main entrance of the Maple Grove Public Safety Facility. The lights will be a symbol that the community:

• Takes a stand against domestic violence

• Shows victims they have a voice and the city is listening

• Offers support and resources for survivors

• Remembers the victims

• Encourages an open dialogue about the topic

Domestic violence has no place in the community, and the Maple Grove Police Department thoroughly investigates all calls-for-service and actively pursues criminal charges in domestic related cases. The department works closely with Cornerstone, a violence prevention organization, to provide victims with resources and support.

If someone or someone they know has been the victim of domestic violence, call 9-1-1. Additional resources can be obtained by contacting the Maple Grove Police Department at 763-494-6100 or Cornerstone at 1-866-223-1111.

The city strongly encourages everyone to break the silence on domestic violence and view the purple lights in October as an encouraging, yet unspoken, message of help, hope, and healing.