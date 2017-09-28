Maple Grove sweeps Osseo in volleyball

By Bob San

The Maple Grove volleyball team defeated host Osseo 3-0 in conference volleyball Sept. 19. Maple Grove outside hitter Alexie Pryd spikes against Osseo’s Kelsie Sealock and Hannah Carmon. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The Crimson won the first two games convincingly 25-17 and 25-19. The Orioles put up a determined fight in set three before the Crimson pulled it out 25-23.

Alexie Pryd led MG with 10 kills, Paige Hinze had nine and Skylar Gray eight. Zoe Brown had 28 set assists.

Kelsie Sealock paced Osseo with 11 kills, Emily Rossing added eight and Kate Achenbach and Hannah Carmon each had five. Corissa Fuhrman had 16 set assists and Aleah Techam 15. Osseo’s Hannah Carmon tips the ball over the double blocking of Maple Grove. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The win improved Maple Grove to a school record 11th straight win to start the season. The Crimson expected to do well this season but they are surprised by the historic start.

“I am a little surprised by our 11-0 start,” Crimson coach Sean Haugen said. “However, I know this group has the potential to do well this season. All of our matches have not been easy. We have played some good teams and at times been pushed to our limits. The team is successful due to their effort and work ethic during practice.”

The next big test for Maple Grove comes this Thursday, Sept. 28, when it hosts No. 3 Champlin Park.

The 4-5 Orioles next host Blaine Thursday, Sept. 28.

