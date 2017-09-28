From Elm Creek Park to the Guthrie

Former Osseo High runner Kevin Kling carves successful career as playwright, storyteller

By Eli Hoff

Contributing Writer

One might assume that the proudest accomplishment of a renowned author, playwright, and storyteller would be an honor or award. But for Kevin Kling, who graduated from Osseo High School in 1975, sources of pride are a matter of perspective.

“Before my motorcycle accident, my proudest thing would be running a marathon,” he explained, referring to the accident that left him without the use of his right arm. “After, it was pushing a beanbag across the table.”

Now, Kling’s biggest source of pride comes from his work with Interact, a theater group for people with disabilities. The group performed the national anthem for a Minnesota Lynx game in August, and he found their performance to be awe-inspiring. “They blew the lid off the place,” he said. “I’m more proud of that than anything I would do on my own.”

This attitude was instilled in him by the late Jim Deane, who coached Kling while he was a member of the Osseo cross country team. “This comes from Mr. Deane,” he acknowledged. “He was most proud when someone he had coached did their best.”

At Osseo High, Kling was in band, basketball, was a manager of the Oriole boys’ basketball team and ran for Coach Deane in track and cross country. After he graduated from OSH and Gustavus Adolphus College, Kling went on to successful career as a playright and storyteller. He is known nationally for his play ‘21A’ and others and has won several important awards. He’s been featured on NPR’s All Things Considered and is a regular at the Guthrie with his one-man show.

Kling’s cross country career at OSH had other long-lasting impacts. “I forged these wonderful, lasting friendships,” he said. “The friends I made there are still some of my closest.”

He also learned valuable life lessons through the seemingly endless five-kilometer courses. “Once you run a few of those races, you know how far you can go,” he explained. It takes “perseverance, seeing the beauty and the joy in something that seems crazy to other people. Coach Deane played an important role in teaching those lessons. He made it very clear that whoever wanted to run, there was a place for them on the team. It didn’t matter whether you were in the top seven or you were three-quarters of the way down in JV, he would yell at you with the same vigor to get up there. It never leaves you.”

Deane’s success in teaching his runners the importance of perspective is evident in Kling’s mindset about his accident. “I was going through some rough stretches and I was like, ‘Okay, this is bad, but not as bad as mile 20 of a marathon,’” he remembered.

Of course, there were some downsides to running cross country. “I wish the showers worked better in that dang locker room we had,” he chuckled. “You turned it on and it sounded like something was being tortured back there.”

Even though it’s over 40 years since he graduated from OSH, Kling next forgets his root. Recently, he returned to Osseo High School to perform at the Cross Country Alumni Association (OCCAA) fundraiser for its Coaches Scholarship program, which honors coaches such as Deane and Ken and Linda Rasmussen.

Kling and fellow Osseo High alum James Hersch treated about 400 attendants to a concert of stories and songs about Osseo memories.

Kling isn’t running anymore, but he won’t rule out a return to his athletic passion. “I want to get back into it,” he said, but he still maintains his perspective. “Like everybody says.”

For more information about Kling, go to http://www.kevinkling.com/about