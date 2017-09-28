Crimson soccer boys stay undefeated

Climbs to No. 8 in recent state rankings

Maple Grove’s Jack Dorholt fires a shot in recent game against Buffalo. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

By Bob San

[email protected]

The Maple Grove boys’ soccer team defeated Armstrong 2-1 and blanked Anoka 4-0 in last week’s action.

The Crimson improved to 8-0-2 overall and broke into the state ranking in eighth spot. The Crimson have succeeded behind an air tight defense and a balanced offense. The defense anchored by goalie Matthew Hennessey, Dakota Weigel and Jack Dorholt has allowed just three goals in 10 games. The offense has scored 19, led by seven from Jeff Klune, five from Alex Downing and two from Mattias Mueller, Antonio Magadan and Jeff Gleckler.

Crimson top scorer Jeff Clune scores a goal against the Bison. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The Crimson next visit 1A No. 1 team Totino Grace Thursday, Sept. 28 and travel to St. Michael-Albertville Saturday, Sept. 30.

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress