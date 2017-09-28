Crimson dominate Burnsville, gear up for Eden Prairie

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Once Evan Hull got going, Maple Grove plowed past Burnsville 44-16.

Hull rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries in the Crimson’s Sept. 22 road victory. The junior running back averaged 10 yards per attempt in helping the Crimson (3-1) amass 274 yards on the ground.

Hull scored his first TD of the game with 6:51 left in the opening quarter on a 1-yard run. Andy Peterson added a field goal late in the quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Maple Grove’s defense dominated throughout led by Jake Hanson, who had 11 tackles. Ben Bristol also had a big game with a couple sacks and an interception in addition to five tackles.

Hull put the Crimson further ahead with a couple of rushing TDs in the second quarter of five and 16 yards respectively. Liam Arbeiter added some fireworks with 4:43 left in the half on a 40-yard punt return for a TD, which gave the Crimson a 31-0 lead.

It took a fumble recovery by Burnsville to finally get on the board in the third quarter as Tre Thomas returned it 40 yards with 6:55 left. Hull helped the Crimson bounce back with a 65-yard TD run in the closing seconds of the quarter.

Jake Kampsula added one last score for Maple Grove in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard kick return for a TD. The Blaze scored a couple of times in the final quarter but mostly against Crimson backups.

Ross Krueger made his presence felt for the Crimson with a couple sacks and three tackles.

Overall, the Crimson had seven players with five or more tackles and five players with sacks. Justin Stolp, Jackson Kise and Alex Steinberg each had a sack.

Offensively, the Crimson did get some production from quarterback Curtis Haugen with 3-9 passing and 46 yards. Erik Christensen caught two passes for 32 yards, and Kampsula had a catch for 14.

Maple Grove will get its biggest test of the season with No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie (4-0) at home Thursday at 7 p.m.

