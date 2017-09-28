Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 885

2018 St. Michael-Albertville All Purpose Facility

Request for Bids

Bid Opening:

Contractors sealed proposals for the 2018 Michael-Albertville All Purpose Facility, St. Michael, MN, will be received by St. Michael-Albertville School District, Independent School District No. 885, 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville, MN, until 2:00 PM, Thursday October 05, 2017 at the office of the Superintendent of Schools, in Albertville, Minnesota, in accordance with the plans and specifications prepared by Architects Rego + Youngquist, Inc. 7601 Wayzata Boulevard, St. Louis Park, Minnesota 55426.

Sealed bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at the time and place. Bids received after 2:00 PM will returned unopened. Faxed bids will not be allowed. Do not submit bids for individual specification sections. Submit bids according to Bid Categories. Do not submit bids or deliver to the Construction Manager, this is not a general contractor job. Bids submitted in person, Via US Mail, Fed-ex, or other couriers that do not reach the District Office by 2:00 PM deadline will not be accepted and will be returned un-opened.

Separate bids will be received on the following divisions of the contract:

Demolition, Concrete Formwork, Concrete Reinforcement, Cast-in-place Concrete, Unit Masonry, Structural Metal, Open Web Joist, Metal decking, Light Gauge Framing, Miscellaneous Metal, Carpentry, Building Insulation, Metal Wall Panels, EPDM Membrane Roofing, Sheet Metal Work, Caulking and Sealants, Hollow Metal Door and Frames, Coiling Doors, Glass & Glazing, Finished hardware and weather-stripping, Gypsum Drywall, Resilient Flooring, Resilient Sheet Flooring, Vinyl Sheet Flooring, Carpets, Acoustical Treatment, Painting, Special Coatings and Toppings, Miscellaneous Specialties, Marker & Tack Boards, Toilet and Bath Accessories, Food Service Equipment, Air Supported Structures, Outdoor Grandstand Seating, Press Box, Plumbing, HVAC, Integrated Automation, Electrical, Technology, Electric Safety and Security, Excavation, Erosion Control, Asphalt Paving, Exterior Concrete Work, Pavement Markings, Rubberized Resilient Track Surface, Acrylic Tennis Court Surfacing, Chain Link Fence, Bang Boards, Segmental Retaining Wall, Irrigation Systems, Synthetic Turf, Seeding, Sodding, Trees and Plants, Water System, Sanitary Sewer System, Storm Sewer System.

EXCAVATORS QUALIFICATION STATEMENT:

Excavators interested in performing work on this project must complete the qualification form and submit it to Mr. Jay Pomeroy, at Anderson-Johnson Associates, Inc on or before September 22, 2017. Excavators not pre-qualified by the Engineer prior to opening of bids will not be allowed to perform work on this project. Excavators Qualification form can be found in Section 00 43 00.

Project Name: 2018 St. Michael-Albertville All Purpose Facility, St. Michael, MN

Owner Name: St. Michael-Albertville School District 885

Owner Address: 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville, MN 55301

Bid Date: October 05, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Pre-Bid Meeting: September 26, 2017 at 3:30 PM at the High School Media Center

(5800 Jamison Avenue NE St. Michael, MN 55376)

Bid Security

Each bidder must accompany his Proposal with a Cashiers Check, Bid Bond, or Certified Check equal to 5% of the amount of any proposal exceeding $ 25,000 payable to the owner as a guarantee of prompt execution of the contract in accordance with the Proposal and Contract documents, and that he will furnish bond acceptable to the Owner covering performance of the contract. Bids under $25,000 will not require a bid security. Bid Security cannot be in the form of a personal or company check.

Insurance Requirements

Please review Section 00 73 00 Supplemental General Conditions – Article 11 for Insurance Requirements. No exceptions will be taken so have your insurance agent review the requirements for coverage before bidding.

Copies of the drawings, Specifications and other Contract Documents are on file at the Architects office and at the following offices:

Minneapolis Builders Exchange St. Cloud Builders Exchange

1123 Glenwood Avenue 110 sixth Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55405 St. Cloud, MN 56301

Mankato Builders Exchange Duluth Builders Exchange

75 Navaho Avenue, Suite 1 802 Garfield Avenue

Mankato, MN 56001 Duluth, MN 55802

Mid Minnesota Builders Exchange Fargo-Moorhead Builders Exchange

2104 East Highway 12 1010 Page Drive

Willmar, MN 56201 Fargo, ND 58102

McGraw Hill Construction (Dodge) Construct Connect

1401 Glenwood Avenue www.constructconnect.com

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Superintendent of Schools Breitbach Construction Company

Independent School District # 885 802 1st Avenue

11343 50th Street NE Elrosa, MN 56325

Albertville, MN 55301 (320) 697 5525

Document Availability

Bidders may obtain copies of contract documents by contacting Lisa Watnaas, with Breitbach Construction Company to arrange plan distribution from the following location:

Breitbach Construction Company

P.O. Box 78

802 1st avenue

Elrosa, MN 56325

Phone (320) 697 5525, Fax (320) 697 5559

Plans will be available for prime contractors to obtain on September 19, 2017

Issuance of contract documents does not constitute acceptance or approval of any contract or product.

Prime contractors may obtain electronic documents to download at Breitbach Constructions (BCC) online plan room. Please contact Lisa Watnaas at BCC. Printed documents are available from BCC, upon receipt of a refundable deposit, by check, in the amount of $300.00 and a non-refundable deposit, by cash or check, in the amount of $ 75.00, for each set requested. The $300.00 deposit is refundable upon return of documents, in good condition, to BCCs office within seven days after bidding. Failure to submit bid or to return documents as indicated will result in forfeiture of deposit. Separate checks shall be written for the refundable deposit and non-refundable charge, made payable to Breitbach Construction Company.

Contractors who do not submit bids will receive a refund of one-half of their deposit for plans and specifications that are returned within ten days of bids.

Contractors or suppliers who desire individual plan sheets or specifications may purchase copies at the non-refundable cost of reproduction and delivery.

Pre-Bid meeting

A pre-bid meeting will be held at the High School Media Center on September 26, 2017 at 3:30 PM, 5800 Jamison Avenue NE St. Michael, MN 55376

Bid Waiver:

Bids may not be withdrawn thirty days after the scheduled closing time for receiving bids. The independent School district 885, Albertville, Minnesota, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bids.

Deadline for Questions:

All questions related to the bid and or the bid documents to be submitted to Mr. Bob Rego at ARY Architects.

