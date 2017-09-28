2 cases of Legionnaire’s disease found at Maple Grove senior facility

The Minnesota Department of Health has been working with Hennepin County Public Health, the city of Maple Grove and other partners to investigate two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in residents at the SilverCreek on Main facility in Maple Grove.

The facility, located at 8200 Main St., provides memory care, assisted living and independent living services.

The first resident’s symptoms began Aug. 22, and the second resident’s symptoms began Sept. 12. Both residents were hospitalized. One of the residents has since died.

According to Doug Schultz, Information Officer with the Minnesota Department of Health, there has since been no new cases of the disease at SilverCreek.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of bacterial pneumonia. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing. Legionnaires’ disease is spread by inhaling the fine spray (aerosols) from water sources containing Legionella bacteria. It is not spread from person to person.

The Minnesota Department of Health is working with the senior facility to identify possible sources for the Legionella bacteria.

“We do not have any lab results yet that would tell us what the exact source of the outbreak was,” Schultz said.

SilverCreek has retained an expert consultant to begin immediately evaluating and addressing findings. Available evidence indicates the source of the Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, is most likely within the building’s water system, though an exact source must still be determined. An assessment of the facility’s plumbing system is underway.

After the cases of Legionnaire’s disease were discover, the MDH recommended a number of protective measures to minimize the chance for facility residents to be exposed to Legionella bacteria. SilverCreek on Main residents, staff and visitors were told to do the following:

• Do not use the shower. People can take baths.

• Use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, and other oral care.

• Do not use ice made at Silvercreek.

• Do not use hand sprayers, for example when washing dishes.

• As always, use only sterile water in respiratory equipment such as CPAP machines and nebulizers.

Water from the faucets can be used for hand washing, cooking, and bathing. People can also flush the toilet.

Schultz said that an addition to the recommendations to residents, the MDH recommended the following prevention steps for the facility: Turn off and do not use ice machines, pools to remain closed, avoid generating water mists/spray including irrigation and sprinklers and to consider installing 0.2 micron biological point of use filters.

“We learned from the facility (Sept. 25) that they installed new showerheads on all showers in the residences that are able to filter the Legionella bacteria, allowing residents to use their showers,” Schultz said. “However, residents are still being advised to use bottled water from drinking and oral care, unless they have appropriate point-of-use filters on their faucets.”

Minnesota typically sees 50 to 60 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in a year. The last major outbreak took place in 2016 in Hopkins.

Most people exposed to Legionella do not develop Legionnaires’ disease. People over the age of 50, smokers or those with certain medical conditions including weakened immune systems, diabetes, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions are at an increased risk.