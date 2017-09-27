Community & People Champlin celebrates first lighted baseball field Published September 27, 2017 at 12:58 pm By Megan Hopps The city of Champlin celebrated the lighting of its first baseball field Thursday, Sept. 14, at Andrews Park Field 5. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mayor Ryan Karasek commended CDAA, CPBA, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Hennepin County Youth Sports Program for their contributions to the project. The city celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony, presentation of checks, a National Anthem singer and a presentation by the American Legion Color Guard. City Engineer Tim Hanson, who led the project, was given the honor to throw the first pitch. Prizes were given away after each inning and the city presented a dedication plaque to resident Richard Overlie who served as a prominent figure in obtaining donations for the project. Here, Mayor Karasek cuts the ribbon alongside Councilors Ryan Sabas and Nate Truesdell, Parks and Facilities Manager Charlie Lehn, resident Richard Overlie, park commissioners and Rebels baseball players. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)