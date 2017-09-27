Calendar: Maple Grove, Champlin, Osseo, Dayton

‘String’

NOW TO OCT. 15 — Yellow Tree Theatre kicks off Season 10 with romantic comedy “String” now to Oct. 15. The theater is located a 320 Fifth Ave. S.E. in Osseo. Performances are Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.yellowtreetheatre.com or by calling 763-493-8733.

Home archiving event

SEPT. 28 — The Osseo Library, 415 Central Ave., will host “Preserving Your Past: Home Archiving,” Thursday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In this free program, participants will learn how to preserve photographs, letters and emails, video recordings and more. Staff from Hennepin County Library’s Special Collections will guide people through the process of home archiving, covering organization, storage, preservation and access. Registration required. Register at www.hclib.org/events or call 612-543-5669.

Turn on the lights for homeless veterans

SEPT. 28 — Minnesota is believed to have the most veteran suicides of any of the United States. While this is hard to believe, you can help make a difference in saving a life. A rally will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Historic State Hospital property (Rum River Human Services Center), 3300 4th Avenue in Anoka. The event program will begin promptly at 6 p.m. and refreshments will be served. The City of Anoka is working to convert the three sturdy cottages into housing for homeless veterans. By converting cottages 2, 3, & 4, and the auditorium, it will not only house veterans, but will help to ensure the preservation of these historic buildings, plus help save taxpayer dollars. These buildings have sat dark, empty, and lifeless for years. Let us open the doors and “turn on the lights” so our homeless veterans will not have to spend another cold winter on the street. Spread the word and join the rally Sept. 28 to learn more, and/or become a volunteer. This event is sponsored by Friends of Homeless Vets and co-sponsored by the City of Anoka. Questions should be directed to Senator Jim Abeler via email at [email protected] or via telephone at 612-245-3764.

Dayton Farmers Market

SEPT. 29 — The Dayton Farmers Market opened Friday, July 14, at Raintree Plaza off of Dayton River Road. The market will be open every Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. now through Sept. 29.

Quilt show

SEPT. 30 — The Our World in Stitches – Women of the West Quilt Show will be Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 5005 Northwest Blvd. in Plymouth. Over 100 member quilts will be on display, including traditional, contemporary and modern quilts of all sizes. Over a dozen vendors will be present. In addition there will be silent auction items, a gift boutique featuring hand-made items by guild members, and two presentation by guest Art Quilt speaker Kathy McNeil. Proceeds from the raffle quilt “Nature’s Bounty” will be donated to the Minneapolis Masonic Children’s Hospital and Bundles of Love. Raffle tickets are $1 and are available during the show. There is a cost to attend.

Speaker event

OCT. 1 — Ian Xavier will host Minnesota’s Famous Dead speaking event Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Art Center, 11666 Fountains Drive. Bryan is a professional wrestler that is also a Ghost Hunter, author and speaker. He is the subject of a documentary and is 24 years in as a paranormal investigator This event is free.

Farm bureau meeting

OCT. 2 — The Hennepin County Farm Bureau President, Marvin D. Johnson, announces the annual meeting will be Monday, Oct. 2, at the Corcoran City Center, County Road 116 between County roads 30 and 10. A buffet dinner will be served from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Each paid Farm Bureau membership will receive one free dinner. Non-members are welcome. Many door prizes will be given. The guest speaker will be Brian Fredrickson who will share about bees and the bee industry. Reservations should be made by calling the Farm Bureau office at 763-478-3988 or the president at 763 479-2274.

Maple Grove City Council

OCT. 2 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Monday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Acting class

OCT. 3 TO 10 — Homeward Bound Theatre Company to offer “Acting is Fun” Tuesdays, Oct. 3 and 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Maple Grove Middle School where adults will re-experience the exhilarating freedom they haven’t felt since they were a child. Imagination games and exercises will help students discover parts of their personality rarely explored. No acting experience necessary. For more information and or cost of registration call Osseo Community Education at 763-391-7223 or register online at www.osseo.thatscommunityed.com.

Champlin Farmers Market

OCT. 4 — The Champlin Farmers Market has opened. The market will be open every Wednesday from July 12 through Oct. 11 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Champlin Ice Forum parking lot.

Champlin Area TRIAD

OCT. 6 — The Champlin Area TRIAD is hosting special guest speaker Manager Cheryl Swenson of UCare for Seniors. Swenson will be giving an overview of Original Medicare, the types off health plan options available and the Medicare Election Periods. This session is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend. The session will be at the Champlin Community Center, 12450 Gettysburg Ave, Friday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. A light snack will be provided.

Steak fry

OCT. 6 — The Osseo Fire Department will host its Seventh Annual Steak Fry Friday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Osseo. Tickets can be purchased from any Osseo firefighter or at the door. Tickets are $10 for a choice of steak, fish or shrimp meal.

ACFD Open House

OCT. 7 — The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department is hosting an open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in efforts to recognize national fire prevention week. The event will be at the headquarters station, 275 Harrison St. in Anoka. Come see the trucks, talk to the firefighters and enjoy beverages.

MG Historical Museum Open

OCT. 8 — The Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane, will be open the second Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. Use the south driveway to enter and park. Visitors are welcome to drop by and see the current displays. The museum is also open by appointment for group tours. For further information call Roger at 763-425-2233.

Osseo EDA

OCT. 9 — The Osseo Economic Development Authority will meet Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

Osseo City Council

OCT. 9 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

Maple Grove Planners

OCT. 9 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

MG Arts Center board

OCT. 9 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the second Monday of the month at 7:15 p.m. Please contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since meeting locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: www.maplegroveartscenter.org.

MG Citizens Advisory

OCT. 11 — The Maple Grove Citizens Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.

Arbor Committee

OCT. 12 — The Maple Grove Arbor Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting minutes information call 763-494-6000, or visit the city of Maple Grove’s website at ci.maple-grove.mn.us.

Craft show

OCT. 14 — The Maple Grove Women of Today will host its annual Fall Festival Craft Show and Sale Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. This event is free.

MG Critical Thinkers

OCT. 14 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Cost and Benefits of Refugees in Minnesota,” with Kim Crockett, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 124, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

Osseo planners

OCT. 16 — The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

MG Women of Today

OCT. 16 — The Maple Grove Chapter of Women of Today hosts its monthly meeting on the third Monday of each month. The group invites everyone to join them at the Maple Grove Community Center at 7 p.m. Guests from Maple Grove and surrounding communities are welcome. The mission of Women of Today is to help women improve their own lives and the lives of the people in their communities. View the website at www.maplegrovewt.com or contact the group at [email protected] for more information.

MG Arts Council

OCT. 17 — The Maple Grove Arts Council, a local nonprofit and sponsor of such events as the annual KidStock, the Maple Grove Jazz Ensemble and the Autumn Art Fair at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, has a meeting of its Board of Director the evening of the third Tuesday of each month. Visitors are welcome. Anyone interested in more information or being a volunteer, member or potential board member should contact the MGAC at 763-494-5984 or email [email protected]

MG Historical Society

OCT. 19 — The Maple Grove Historic Preservation Society meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane (Public Works building), use the south driveway. Come and help us discover Maple Grove’s past. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 763-494-5983.

MG Park Board

OCT. 19 — The Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Board will meet Thursday, Oct. 19, at regular meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. All park board meetings and special meetings are open to the public. Visit maplegrovemn.gov for more information.

Halloween Family Fun

OCT. 21 — The Maple Grove Community Organization will be hosting its annual Happy Halloween Family Fun event Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Weaver Lake Park, 8401 Dunkirk Lane. Events include costume fashion show, games, inflatable rides, pumpkin roll, mini golf, crafts and more. Cost to attend and is for ages 3 to 8. Register online at www.maplegrovedays.org starting Oct. 1. Space is limited.

Community Center celebration

OCT. 21 & 22 — The Maple Grove Community Center will celebrate its 20th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. There will be special rates, activities and prize drawings. More details at www.maplegrovecommunitycenter.org.

Maple Grove Community Organization

OCT. 24 — The Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center; 12951 Weaver Lake Road. We will be planning Breakfast with Santa for Dec. 2. Please join us in the planning process or volunteer for the day of the event. For agenda or general information please call the MGCO voice message line 763/494-5985 or contact us at www.maplegrovedays.org

Osseo Kids Halloween

OCT. 28 — This year’s Osseo Kids Halloween event will be Saturday, Oct. 28.

Waffle breakfast

NOV. 5 — The Maple Grove Lions Club will host a waffle breakfast Sunday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Belgian waffles will be served. Visit www.maplegrovelions.org for more information.

Holiday craft sale

NOV. 11 — There will be a holiday boutique craft sale hosted by the Maple Grove Lions Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Call 763-420-5745 for additional information.

MG Critical Thinkers

NOV. 11 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Bias, Morality and Politics: Can’t We All Just Get Along?” with Kevin Hawkins, Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

Home/design expo

NOV. 18 — The Home Improvement and Design Expo will be Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. There will be around 150 exhibitors featuring the latest products, services and information. Talk with the experts and get free tips and renovation ideas. Meet builders, remodelers, landscapers, designers, painters, architects, interior designers and more. Even get help with home décor. Main Stage filled with on-going speaker presentations, demonstrations and entertainment all day long. Admission $6 or free with a donation for Golden Valley Family Center Food Shelf. For more information visit www.MediaMaxEvents.com or call 952-238-1700.

MG Transit Commission

NOV. 28 — The Maple Grove Transit Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.

Maple Grove Community Organization

NOV. 28 — The Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center; 12951 Weaver Lake Road. We will be planning Breakfast with Santa for Dec. 2. Please join us in the planning process or volunteer for the day of the event. For agenda or general information please call the MGCO voice message line 763/494-5985 or contact us at www.maplegrovedays.org.

Osseo Minidazzle/Lunch with Santa

DEC. 1 & 2 — This year’s holiday festivities in Osseo run Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. Osseo Minidazzle will be Friday and features a parade of emergency vehicles with Santa coming into town on the back of an Osseo fire truck. Get pictures with Santa in Boerboom Park and enjoy warm treats inside the community center. Saturday have Lunch with Santa.

Breakfast/lunch with Santa

DEC. 2 — There will be a Breakfast or Lunch with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a cost to attend either. Included in the price is breakfast or lunch, photo opportunities with Santa, face painting and crafts. Registration opens Nov. 1 and is available at www.maplegrovedays.org.

MG Critical Thinkers

DEC. 9 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Connect the Dots: A Critical Thinking Board Game,” with Rod Greder, Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

MG Critical Thinkers

JAN. 13 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Myth versus Reality Around Common Core,” with Rita Garcia and Ron Iberra, Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

Home/design expo

MARCH 17 — The Home Improvement and Design Expo will be Saturday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. There will be around 150 exhibitors featuring the latest products, services and information. Talk with the experts and get free tips and renovation ideas. Meet builders, remodelers, landscapers, designers, painters, architects, interior designers and more. Even get help with home décor. Main Stage filled with on-going speaker presentations, demonstrations and entertainment all day long. Admission $6 or free with a donation for Golden Valley Family Center Food Shelf. For more information visit www.MediaMaxEvents.com or call 952-238-1700.

Longevity Health Expo

APRIL 7 — The Longevity Expo will be Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The expo offers attendees options to look their best, feel their best and be their best at all ages. A 110 exhibitors and visit the Main Stage filled with on-going speaker presentations, demonstrations and entertainment all day long. This show is all about products, services and information that will help people stay healthy and well at any age. Admission $6 or free with a donation for Golden Valley Family Center Food Shelf. For more information visit www.MediaMaxEvents.com or call 952-238-1700.

Andrews Park Splash Pad

The Andrews Park Splash Pad will be open from May 31 to Sept. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The splash pad will be closed Monday, July 4. The splash pad will close at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19th for Champlin’s Dinner and a Movie event. The splash pad is located at 7200 117th Ave. N. in Champlin and is open to the public (seasonally) free of charge. The weather hotline number is: (763) 923-7127. For groups, fees are $35.00 per bus. For more information contact Charlie at [email protected] or call 763-923-7163.

Dayton Fire Auxiliary

Dayton Farmer’s Market

FRIDAYS — Dayton’s first ever farmer’s market will begin Friday, June 17 and run every Friday thereafter until Oct. 7 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church and McNeil Park. The vision of the farmer’s market is to encourage families to eat healthy and buy fresh. A variety of fresh fruits and vegetables will be available each week along with produce tupperware, art, jewelry and delicious baked goods. Check out the farmer’s market this week.

TOPS Meeting

THURSDAYS — Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will be meeting Thursdays from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 920 Downs Rd in Champlin. For more information contact Kerri at 612-598-8354.

Champlin Farmer’s Market

WEDNESDAYS — The Champlin Farmer’s Market begins Wednesday July 13 and runs through Oct. 12. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Champlin Ice Forum parking lot. The goal of the Champlin Farmer’s Market is to eat fresh, buy local and strengthen the community. Vendors will be selling a wide variety of produce and flowers including, but not limited to fresh herbs, strawberries, beans, peas, sweet corn, melons, peppers, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, carrots, radishes and fresh cut flowers, both annual and perennial flowers. Stop by the farmer’s market and check it out.

Champlin Area TRIAD Meeting

1ST FRIDAY — The Champlin Area TRIAD group will meet the first Friday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Champlin Community Center. TRAID is a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. TRIAD is not an acronym, it simply represents three groups coming together for a common purpose; that purpose is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. For more information contact Roger Boatman at (612) 419-3094.

Three Rivers Progressive Forum

4TH TUESDAYS — There will be a Three Rivers Progressive Forum on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at Dehn’s Country Manor, 11291 Fernbrook Lane, in Dayton. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7. This month we’re pleased to have Katie Rodriquez, District 1 Representative of the Metropolitan Council as our guest. She will be speaking on the workings of the Met Council: its organization, mission, goals, and accomplishments.

Baseball Association

MONTHLY — The Champlin Park Baseball Association (CPBA) has monthly meetings at the Champlin American Legion. Call the baseball information line at 763-323-0446 for meeting dates and times. More information available at www.champlinparkbaseball.org

Adult Open Hockey

FRIDAYS & SUNDAYS — Adult open hockey for ages 18 and up is available at the Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., Champlin, on Friday mornings from 6-7 a.m. and Sunday evenings from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per session. Info: 763-421-3696.

Dayton Fire Auxiliary

Free Cooking Demos

ONGOING — There are free cooking demos offered every Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Ethnic Foods Company, 204 Central Avenue in Osseo. Learn to prepare traditional dishes, discover organic and healthful alternatives for adventurous eating and sample some foods from around the world. Call or stop by to make a reservation for an upcoming class. The first demo is free and every other demo is $10 and participants receive $5 towards in-store shopping. For more information call 952-593-3000, visit ethnicfoodsco.com or send and e-mail to [email protected]

New Parent Connection

MONDAYS & THURSDAYS — New Parent Connection is a free class for parents and their infants, birth up to four months of age, held at Unity Hospital every Monday, 1 to 2:30 p.m., in the auditorium on the lower level and at Mercy Hospital every Thursday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., in the Heart Center, lower level. For more information, call 763-506-1284 or Medformation at 612-262-3333.

Champlin Champs

2ND MONDAYS —The Champlin Champs 4-H Club meets the 2nd Monday of the month at United Methodist Church 921 Downs Road at 6:45 p.m. Champlin Champs 4-H club is for kids ages K-12 and their parents. New members are welcome. Call 612-596-2115 for more information.

Champlin Council Meeting

2ND & 4TH MONDAYS— The Champlin City Council will hold its regular business meeting at Champlin City Hall, 11955 Champlin Drive.

Dayton Council Meeting

2ND TUESDAYS, 4TH WEDNESDAYS — There will be a Dayton City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at Dayton City Hall, located at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road.

ADHD/ADD or EBD

1ST TUESDAYS — Meet people who share your questions and learn what has worked or not worked for them. Come for support and information on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. The class is free and childcare is provided free of charge but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Call 783-4949 to reserve space or for information.

Learn to Speak Spanish

ONGOING — Learn the basics of the language and culture of Spanish-speaking countries. This beginning class will introduce you to the Spanish language, culture and food. Class fee includes textbook used in class. Instructor is a native speaker. Several levels of Spanish are offered through the community education program. Class fee: $89 Spanish-Beginning I; $149 Spanish-Beginning I & II if registering together. To learn more visit www.discovercommunityed.com.

MOPS Meetings

2ND TUESDAYS — MOPS meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at Solid Rock Free Lutheran beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9:15 a.m. Meetings will include food, fellowship, childcare and the opportunity to build relationships with other young mothers. Children will be encouraged and cared for through the Moppet program, which includes a story time, snack and playtime. For further questions call 763-427-6093 and ask for Michelle. Solid Rock is located at 737 Bob Ehlen Drive in Anoka, MN.

Parents of Autistic Children

2ND TUESDAYS — Meet others who share your questions and learn about what has worked or not worked for them the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. No meeting in December. Children over 12 years meet the 3rd Tuesday, monthly. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and Community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family and Community Support services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Class is free, with childcare provided free but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Call 783-4958 to reserve a space or for more information.

Youth Hockey Association

3RD TUESDAYS — CPYHA board meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the small conference room at the Champlin Ice Forum located at 12165 Ensign Avenue North. The CPYHA provides and promotes youth hockey for the benefit of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and Dayton residents.

Women of Today

3RD TUESDAYS — Women of Today is a voluntary, nonprofit, community service organization. The group focuses on service to the community, personal growth, and fellowship opportunities. The Champlin chapter meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Champlin City Hall in the Park and Recreation building and invites all interested individuals to attend. For further information, contact Jill at 612-760-4544.

Free Drop-In Yoga Classes

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS & SUNDAYS — All are welcome to attend free Yoga classes at the Hindu Temple in Maple Grove. All ages, all abilities, all faiths are welcome. Wear loose clothing and bring a yoga mat if you have one. Classes meet for one hour on Tuesday are at 6:45, Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Classes are held in the Nath Auditorium, Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free but a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to [email protected]

TOPS 971

WEDNESDAYS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) MN 971 meets every Wednesday night at the Osseo Community Center, room B, 415 Central Avenue. Weigh in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m. The meetings are from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $1 per week with annual due of $26. For more information, call Sue Bloberger at 763-559-9411 or Jenny Christensen at 763-428-4523 or visit www.tops.org.

Grandparents Raising Children

1ST THURSDAYS — Grandparents and relatives raising children in the group will discuss legal and financial options, understanding and dealing with emotions about raising children, as well as learning ways to better help the children the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. While grandparents and relatives meet, the children are invited to participate in a free supportive playgroup. Registration required. Call Connie Booth at 612-879-5351 or Linda Hammerstein at 612-879-5307. Sponsored by Lutheran Social Services and Anoka County Family Support Service. No fee but donations accepted.

CDAA Board Meetings

SECOND TO LAST SUNDAYS — CDAA Board Meetings are held on the second to last Sunday of each month. The public is welcome to attend. Meetings are held at the Rebels Youth Athletic Building at Jerry Ruppelius Park located at 10951 Elm Creek Parkway. The CDAA provides and promotes athletic and recreational activities for the benefit of the residents of Champlin and Dayton. Info: www.cdaasports.org.

Free Meditation Classes SUNDAYS — Students of all levels and faiths are welcome to attend free meditation class. Classes meet most Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. in the Sant Rajinder Sing Ji Maharah Meditation Room, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free, a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to www.sosmn.org.

Adult Open Hockey

Baby Boomer Job Seekers

MONTHLY — Free workshop for baby boomer job seekers are offered at the Maple Grove Community Center. Networking and the hidden job market, learn strategies to build or revitalize a network and create a plan to sustain it to find a job by Joan Runnheim Olson of Pathways Career Success Strategies. Learn how to land an interview and then land the job using the People Plus + tool with Drs. Bruce and Kathy Martin. The Martins will give you a quick and easy assessment and then teach people to use it to get that job. For more information or to register, visit www.YouCanGetHired.com.

Tribute Trees

ONGOING — The Friends of Parks and Trails of St. Paul and Ramsey County work with the city of Champlin to offer Tribute Trees as living gifts that may be planted in city parks. The recipient receives a card at the time of the order, and a map of the tree location after its planting in spring. The cost is $75 per tree, or $200 for three. Call Peggy at 651-698-4543 for more information.

McGruff House

ONGOING — The Dayton Police Department works in cooperation with the McGruff House program, which was designed to assist children who are in danger or have a medical emergency while going to and from school. If interested in being a McGruff House participant, contact officer Dane McAlpine at 427-2017.

Adult Children Anonymous

ONGOING — Adult Children Anonymous is for adult children who seek healing from the hurtful effects of life events growing up in addictive and other dysfunctional families. Meetings are Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Faculty Room (205), St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park. Please use the Education Center/School entrance. Contact Mary Ann at 561-6796 for more information.

Yoga, Meditation Classes

ONGOING — There are drop-in yoga classes will are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and Sundays from 7:45 to 9 a.m. The classes are free, but a $5 (all) $1 (students) donation is suggested. There are free meditation classes on Sundays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. All classes held at the Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane N. in Maple Grove. For more information call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or e-mail Laurie at [email protected]

Alateen/Alanon

WEEKLY — Are parents worried about their kids because of chaos and pain caused by a spouse’s/significant other’s drinking? Are parents kids acting out, getting into trouble or withdrawn and depressed? Alateen can help the kids and Alanon can help parents. And it’s free. Both groups meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Maple Grove Alano Club, 15486 Territorial Road in Maple Grove (just off County Road 81 not far from the new Target). For more information call 612-716-7751, 763-427-3986 or 763-420-4249.

Baseball Association

Baby Boomer Job Seekers

