Sharon Lee Hughes, age 75 of St. Michael, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, September 18, 2017.

She was born May 22, 1942, the daughter of Clarence and Louise (Emmerich) Johnson.

On August 12, 1989 Sharon Kelsey and Gary Hughes were united in marriage.

Sharon was a faithful member of the St. Michael Catholic Church and she enjoyed shopping, gardening, ceramics, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Roger Johnson.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 28 years, Gary Hughes of St. Michael, MN; children, Tina (Mark) Baregi of Champlin, MN, Garrett (Barbara) Kelsey of Crystal, MN, Kirk (Lisa) Hughes of Ramsey, MN, Pat (Vanessa) Hughes of Wadena, MN; 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol (Chuck) Jewel of Indianapolis, IN.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE, St. Michael. Father Thomas McCabe was the Celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Michael Catholic Church.

Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home, 763-497-5362.

