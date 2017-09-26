Royals win gritty homecoming game over St. Francis

by Jake Schroer

Sports Reporter

Rogers won its second straight game to improve to 2-2 on the season before a large homecoming crowd Friday night.

Reece Meskimen took one of his two carries for the night’s first touchdown; a 26-yard scamper to make the score 7-0 in the second quarter. As both offenses struggled to score, 7-0 highlighted the scoreboard at halftime.

In the third, St. Francis got on the board with a touchdown grab by tight end Nick Gerlach, but the extra point was unsuccessful, and the Royals held a slim 7-6 lead. Once again, scoring was minimal in the third, so the one-point game headed into the fourth quarter.

The Saints threatened to steal the homecoming game with an early fourth quarter touchdown run from Dru Dakis of 15 yards, but with just 1:29 left in the game, John Torresani sent the home crowd into a frenzy with the go-ahead touchdown as he scored on his own 15-yard run. Cole Larson ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Royals a 15-12 lead.

One more stop led to the Royals securing a victory; their second win of the year.

The Royals ran for 182 yards. Collin Murray led the way with 65 on 19 rushes. Larson struggled; completing just four passes for 18 yards, but ran for 39.

Head coach Marc Franz said that being home has been good for the Royals, but they need to fix their play on the road, where they lost their first two games of the season. He expects to see more competitive games down the stretch.

“Everybody’s good, so you’ve got to compete every single week,” Franz said.

The Royals go back on the road in search of their third win and first road win when they play Chisago Lakes on Friday.