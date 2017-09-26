Royals take 1st home dual of the season

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

After nearly a month of competing, the Rogers girls swim/dive team hosted their first home dual meet of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21, and took full advantage of it – defeating Big Lake 101.5-82.5.

Overall, the Royals took first in half the varsity events on the night, and were once again highlighted by their Big 4 – Amber Secrist, Andie Timpe, Beth Kelzer, and Abbi Northuis. They started things off with the first race of the night, taking first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:54.22.

< > Rogers senior Beth Kelzer is set to start the 50-yard freestyle. Kelzer would win the event with a time of 25.08 seconds. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Timpe, Northuis and Kelzer then teamed up with Lauren Tate later in the meet to take first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:44.28.

Timpe would also take second in the 200-yard free style with a time of 2:00.69, and first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.45; Secrist would take second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:24.80) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.89); Kelzer took first in the 50-yard freestyle (25.08) and the 100-yard freestyle (54.75), and was followed by Northuis who took second in the 50 with a 26.88, and third in the 100 with a 58.64.

Kenzie Otkin also put in a good day at the pool, taking third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:15.11), and second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:59.66); Tate finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:06.96; Kayli Huber took second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:18.37; and Hannah Finstad, who took first in diving with a 218.20.

The meet was then capped off by the 400-yard freestyle relay, where the Royals team of Otkin, Payton Scott, Maya Adler, and Secrist finished in second with a time of 4:14.77.