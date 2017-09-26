Lady Royals edge STMA 1-0

by Jake Schroer

Contributing Sports Writer

The latest chapter of the soccer rivalry between the girls of Rogers and STMA took place the night of Sept. 21 at Rogers High School. Claire Swan (19) was all smiles after scoring the eventual game-winning goal in the second half. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The two teams have quite a history, including section final clashes the past three years. Two of those matches had the Knights defeating the Royals to advance to the state tournament. Such was the fate of Rogers last season when their rivals beat them 2-0.

In a game where both teams created plenty of opportunities to score, Rogers took advantage of one chance and it would be all they needed. Claire Swan put one in the back of the net early in the second half, and Rogers fended off every challenge STMA sent their way in a 1-0 win.

Royals head coach Aaron Lindquist said that the game was another tough matchup with the Knights, and he was glad his team was the one to finish on a scoring opportunity.

“They’re fast, they’re quick, they’re athletic, and they always pose a challenge for us,” Lindquist said.

The win put Rogers at 8-2 on the season, 5-0 in the Mississippi 8 conference.

Rogers next plays Big Lake on Thursday, and Elk River on Saturday.