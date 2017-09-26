Four-story self-storage facility proposed in Brooklyn Park’s Greenhaven neighborhood

Originally purchased for a car dealership

The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a conditional-use permit for a four-story, climate-controlled, self-storage facility at 8570 Aspen Lane N. at its Sept. 13 meeting.

The 1.63-acre site is owned by Luther Automotive Group, who previously planned to build a car dealership on the site. Due to construction on Highway 169, the site is no longer viable for a car dealership site. (Submitted graphic)

A graphic rendering of the proposed four-story, climate-controlled, self-storage facility at 8570 Aspen Lane N.

E & R Investments is proposing to purchase the property from Luther to construct this facility.

Approval would require a variance on the site. Located in the city’s B3 General Business district, the footprint of the facility would be 38.4 percent of the site, exceeding the maximum allowed 35 percent by 3.4 percent.

Given the site’s proximity to an Osseo residential neighborhood, two Osseo residents raised concern about the site.

Osseo City Councilmember Harold Johnson spoke to the commission on his own behalf.

“I think that the four stories is a little bit overdone for that property,” he said. “I’m happy to see something being put in there.”

Johnson said he was concerned about the maintenance of Aspen Lane, a private road that would be used to access the facility, as well as the plowing of 4th Street, a shared roadway.

“I’m not opposed to this, but I think there needs to be some clarifications made,” Johnson added.

Aspen Lane is maintained by the owners of the four business that use it for access.

E & R Investments provided a shadow study for the proposed facility, which shows that, when shadows would be longest during the winter solstice, they may reach the edge of properties in Osseo, but would not cover the entirety of these properties, and impact would be minimal.

Since the city code does not address parking for internal storage units, the applicant has proposed eight exterior spaces based on business experience.

E & R has proposed planting additional trees on the northern part of the site parallel to 4th Street, where there is an existing berm for additional screening.

“I want to ask my fellow commissioners, does no one really have any concerns about the size of the behemoth that they’re planning here?” Commissioner Michelle Mersereau said. “I would like to say I share your concerns … It’s too big.”

