Diaper Need Awareness Week is Sept. 25-Oct. 1

To the editor:

Did you know that 98,000 children age 3 and under in the Twin Cities metro area do not have enough diapers? One in three families struggle to choose between purchasing diapers or purchasing food, paying rent or medications. Currently families cannot use food stamps or MFIP for diapers and wipes.

However, you can change that!

Governor Dayton and many local mayors have proclaimed the week of Sept. 25 to Oct.1 as “Diaper Need Awareness Week.” Helping Us Grow (HUG) is a collection and distribution partner with the Diaper Bank of Minnesota. During the months of September and October, local community diaper collection drives are happening across our communities. You may drop off new and opened packages of diapers and pull-ups at any of the following locations:

During the month of September: Crystal Community Center, Little Folks Daycare in Crystal, New Hope City Hall, New Hope Learning Center and Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth.

During Diaper Need Awareness Week (Sept. 25 to Oct. 1): Robbinsdale City Hall and the Brookdale Library/Family Service Center in Brooklyn Center.

During the month of October: Eden Prairie ECFE sites and Osseo ECFE (Arbor Lakes).

The Diaper Bank of Minnesota has teamed up with Acorn Mini Storage to collect diapers and dollars. Bring new or opened boxes of diapers to any one of the 13 locations.

Also, when you make a financial donation, we are able to purchase diapers at half the cost of retail stores.

Contact the Diaper Bank of Minnesota or the Helping Us Grow offices to find out other ways you can help. Together, we can get diapers to all babies in need. To see all drop off locations to our websites at diaperbankmn.org or helpingusgrow.org.

Need diapers? Request diapers on the HUG website or call Melodie Hanson, HUG Program Director at 763-504-4981.

Diaper Need Awareness Week is a national initiative created to make a difference for these families. Helping Us Grow provides no-cost home visiting and supports to families adopting, expecting or with children up to age 2.

Melodie Hanson,

Program Director

Robbinsdale Area Redesign