Fireworks close out homecoming, for Royals

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

With 3:07 remaining in their homecoming game against St. Francis on Friday, Sept. 22, the Rogers Royals football team received the gift they had been waiting for.

The Royals were forced to punt from deep in their own zone after going three and out. Things were not looking good for them as they trailed 12-7, but, as the ball rose into the air, the southward wind started to play with it.

Hunter Stull is able to come down with an interception in the end zone with 32.9 seconds remaining in the game to seal a victory for the Royals. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The wind was to their in the final quarter of play, so the punt traveled further than normal, but these strong gusts also caused the ball to dance and move in odd ways. It clearly caused problems for the return man set to receive the punt as he ended up muffing it. The Royals were then able to fall on the loose ball, setting the offense up with a new set of downs on St. Francis’ 37-yard line.

“Punting game, obviously quite a bit because you could tell the difference in punts,” head coach Marc Franz said when asked how the wind played a factor in the game.

The Royals were then able to take advantage of the gifted field position when John Torresani took a pitch from quarterback Cole Larson and broke free for a 19-yard touchdown. Larson then kept the ball himself for the 2-point conversion to give his team a 15-12 lead with 1:29 remaining.

St. Francis started their next drive from their own 29-yard line with no timeouts remaining. It was going to take something big to give them a chance to win the game and steal the homecoming festivities from the Royals, and they would get it on their first play.

Their offense was able to go 29 yards in about 10 seconds thanks to the old hook-and-ladder where the quarterback hit a receiver, who then pitched the ball to one of his teammates as he was getting tackled.

“They did the old hitch and pitch, and it’s just a classic play that people go to in that situation,” Franz explained. “There are teams against us, they seem to just make it look so easy.”

After that, St. Francis would convert two fourth-down attempts to bring the ball to the Royals’ 6-yard line with 32.9 seconds remaining in the game. They had all the momentum and were staring at a comeback win in the final moments of the game, but in steps Hunter Stull.

Franz describes his junior qcornerback as “an extremely intelligent kid,” and that came into play late in the game. St. Francis took a shot at the end zone on first-and-goal, and Stull was able to recognize what they were running from the snap. He drifted over to the front corner of the end zone, under cut the route, and came up with an interception to seal the game for his team.

“That was the best feeling every,” Stull said of being mobbed by his teammates after that play. “So tired, but come out with the win. That’s the greatest feeling on earth right there.

“It’s really amazing. It was a team defensive effort out there the entire game. Held them off on that last drive, it was just amazing.”

Fireworks then began to fire off behind the north end zone as the students rushed the field to celebrate the homecoming victory with their team. But even their colorful flames that filled the night sky could not outshine the fireworks everyone in the stands had just witnessed take place on the grid iron.