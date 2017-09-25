STMA girls win second cross country meet

The St. Michael-Albertville Girls cross country team captured their second team title in as many weeks by winning the 16-team Rum River Invitational cross country meet held Thursday, Sept. 14, at Anoka High School.

Hot and humid conditions kept the Knights’ number one runner, Annalise Davis, from finishing the race, but her teammates came through for her anyway.

STMA eighth grader, Ali Weimer, won the individual title in leading the Knights to the team victory, posting an impressive time of 19 minutes 11 seconds on a less-than-favorable conditions day. The Knights scored 38 points as a team, finishing ahead of runnerup St. Paul Highland Park’s total of 84 points.

The Knight girls placed 6 runners in the top 15 in dominating the varsity race which had 100 finishers. Second runner for the STMA girls was Mia Salas who placed 6th in a time of 19:55. Salas was followed by Katie Sigerud who placed eighth overall in a time of 20:06, then Jessica Immer who was 11th in a time of 20:23. Anna Belair placed 12th in a time of 20:27 and Paige McAloon was 15th in a time of 20:44 to round out the Knights’ varsity runners.

The STMA varsity boys also had a good showing, placing fourth as a team, in the 18-team boys field. Jonah Breuer led the Knight boys with a fourth place individual finish and 5K time of 16:57.

Number two runner for the STMA boys was Michael Youngberg, who placed 19th in a time of 17:45.

Luke Peterson was 21st with a time of 17:54, followed by 28th placer Joey Och in a time of 18:13, then Tommy Hamilton who was 38th in a time of 18:32, then Tyler Bartholomew, 39th with a time of 18:32, and Spencer Charlesworth, 59th in a time of 18:59.

STMA’s girls JV team also won the team title with a low total of 26 points and also boasted the individual titleist in Kaydan Geiger, who ran 21:05 in her winning effort, besting 219 finishers. The Knight boys JV, like the boys varsity placed 4th as a team and was led by Kyle Swenson, who placed 11th individually in a time of 18:50.

Knights’ girls coach, Heather Strait, commented, “With Annalise having some adversity, our great depth came through for us to win the team title. It was a real team effort. Every girl on our varsity had a superb effort, especially in these hot and humid conditions. Very proud of the team today.” Boys’ coach, Gregg Greeno added, “The guys had a real good effort today. We haven’t peaked yet and we weren’t at full strength today with Carter Knaus out sick, so we were real pleased with placing fourth, as a team, in this tough, big race.”

Next competition for the Knight harriers is Saturday, Sept. 23, at the University of Minnesota-Les Bolstad Golf Course, where they will compete in the Roy Griak Invitational. Well over 100 high school teams will be competing in 2 divisions(Gold and Maroon).

The event includes college races in the morning and early afternoon, followed by the high school races in the afternoon. The STMA boys compete at 2:10 PM in the boys Gold Division and the Knight girls will run in the girls Gold Division at 3 PM. The Gold division are the more competitive races.

Last year the STMA girls were 25th out of 49 teams in the Gold Division and the Knight boys were 2nd out of 54 teams in the Maroon Division.