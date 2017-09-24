Independence poised to pass $2.8 million preliminary budget

By Susan van cleaf

[email protected]

The Independence City Council is getting ready to approve a preliminary 2018 General Fund budget amounting to approximately $2.8 million, a preliminary 2018 city property tax levy amounting to approximately $2.5 million, and a property tax levy for debt service of $310,148. Approval is likely to happen at the regular City Council meeting, set for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.

City Administrator Mark Kaltsas outlined preliminary 2018 budget and property tax figures at an Aug. 22 City Council work session. The council reviewed documents drafted by Abdo Eick and Meyers Financial Solutions in collaboration with city staff and the City Council. After the meeting, Kaltsas said he expected the budget and property tax figures to be pretty much the same when the City Council looks at them on Sept. 19.

The Aug. 22 documents show a $2,847,665 preliminary General Fund budget for 2018, a 7.24 percent ($192,299) increase over the $2,655,366 General Fund budget for 2017. The General Fund pays for city operating expenses. Money for the General Fund will come mostly from city property taxes. The preliminary property tax levy for taxes payable in 2018 was set at $2,533,009, an increase of 6.34 percent ($151,073) from the 2017 city property tax levy of $2,381,936. The total preliminary property tax levy for 2018, including the debt service levy, is $2,843,158, up by $153,527 (5.71 percent) from the $2,689,631 total levy for 2017.

State law requires Independence to certify its preliminary 2018 General Fund Budget and city property tax levy to Hennepin County by the end of September and the final 2018 General Fund Budget and city property tax levy to the county by the end of December. The final figures can be equal to or lower than the preliminary figures, but not higher. In November, property owners in Independence will receive notices from Hennepin County showing anticipated 2018 property taxes for specific properties.

The amounts will be based upon a property’s assessed market value that was determined this past spring and preliminary property tax levies reported by the city, local school district, Hennepin County, watershed districts and other local jurisdictions.

Independence will have time to tweak its 2018 General Fund Budget and city property tax levy between October and mid December. Also, area school districts might have levy referendum questions on the ballot in November. So the final 2018 budget and property tax figures might not be the same as the preliminary figures.

Independence property owners can contact City Hall and City Councilors with comments on items they would like to see added to, changed or removed from the budget.

The largest share of General Fund money will pay for police services. They are budgeted for $1,121,700 in 2018, up by $29,637 (2.71 percent) from the 2017 budget of $1,092,063. Other major expenditures include $591,298 for streets, up by $84,328 (16.63 percent) from the 2017 budget of $506,970. Independence has budgeted $358,649 to pay the Maple Plain, Delano and Loretto Fire Departments for fire services in 2018, up by $25,614 (7.69 percent) from the 2017 budget of $333,035. Financial administration is budgeted at $404,298 for 2018, compared with $368,660 for 2017 (up by 9.67 percent or $35,638).

General Fund money also pays for mayor and city council expenses, elections, planning and zoning, water resources, general government buildings, legal services, building inspections, animal control, street lighting, recycling, parks and capital outlays for general government, public safety and public works.

Kaltsas said the General Fund budget was calculated using a cost of living increase of two percent. Independence will set aside $60,000 in 2018 to help the city pay $275,000 in cash for a tandem truck in 2020.