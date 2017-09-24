Community input wanted for Age-friend assessment findings

Age-friendly Maple Grove is a city-sponsored community-driven initiative to make the city a better place to grow older.

The city is part of the World Health Organization.AARP Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities. As a member of the network, the city is committed to taking steps to become a better place for older adults using the program’s framework as a guide.

Age-friendly Maple Grove is a committee of community members and representatives from healthcare institutions, senior housing communities, senior service providers and churches.

The public is invited to attend an assessment findings presentation Wednesday, Sept. 27, at either 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

Those in attendance can share their thoughts and ideas as a three-year plan is developed. The assessment findings and comments will be used to create a three-year action plan that will be formalized by early 2018. The plan would include short- and long-term strategies and actions and involved nonprofits, businesses and other partners in addition to the city.

Refreshments will be provided by Lunds and Byerly’s of Maple Grove.

RSVP to Kris Orluck by calling 763-494-6514 or email [email protected]