Corcoran OKs $4 million preliminary tax levy for 2018

By Susan van cleaf

[email protected]

The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Sept. 14, approved a preliminary city property tax levy of $4,013,035 for taxes payable in 2018, an increase of $296,870 (7.99 percent) over the $3,716,165 city property tax levy for 2017.

City Administrator Brad Martens asked for and got council approval of the preliminary city property tax levy and General Fund Budget for 2018. The vote was not unanimous.

City Councilor Tonya LaFave objected to the size of the city property tax levy and voted no. City Councilors Mike Keefe and Jon Bottema were absent, so the approval vote was 2 to 1.

In addition to approving the tax levy, the council approved a preliminary General Fund budget of $4,537,193 for 2018, an increase of $387,965 over the $4,149,228 General Fund Budget for 2017 (9.35 percent).

A previous item on the evening’s agenda influenced City Council decisions on the budget. Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk presented recommendations of Corcoran’s Crime, Drug and Safety Committee, some of which required money in the 2018 budget. A top priority was increasing code enforcement, involving increasing the budget by $16,000 to pay for additional city staff. So the council increased the preliminary property tax levy by that amount.

The city property tax levy pays for General Fund expenses and annual installments on city debt. The General Fund covers Corcoran’s operating expenses, including administration, planning/ engineering, building inspections, public works/ parks and police/fire.

State law requires Corcoran to certify its proposed preliminary city property tax levy and General Fund budget for 2018 to Hennepin County by the end of September and the city’s final property tax levy and General Fund budget for 2018 by the end of December. The final figures can be equal to or lower than the original figures, but not higher. This means that Corcoran has time to cut its budget and levy between now and mid December.

Hennepin County will send notices to Corcoran property owners in mid November showing estimated 2018 property tax bills for individual properties. The estimates will include preliminary property tax levies submitted by the city, the county, school district, watershed districts and other local taxing jurisdictions.

In April, Corcoran property owners had the chance to protest assessed market values for their properties at the local Board of Appeals and Adjustments. Assessed market values set this past spring will be used to calculate 2018 taxes.

Corcoran taxpayers can get information and comment about the proposed final city property tax levy and General Fund Budget at the city Truth in Taxation budget meeting, set for 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14 at Corcoran City Hall. The council could pass both documents that evening. Meanwhile, contact City Hall or a City Councilor to ask questions and suggest changes to the budget.

IMPACT ON TAX PAYERS

City Administrator Martens estimated the impact of the 2018 property tax levy on owners of individual properties. These estimates do not include the $16,000 addition to the budget. He expected the tax rate to go down slightly from 45.994 percent to 4.406 percent due to new construction in Corcoran and increased property valuations. The reduced tax rate means that properties with no change in market value would see a decrease in city taxes.

However, the city assessor reported that the average residential property in Corcoran saw a 5.2 percent increase in valuation. Commercial properties saw a 9.2 percent increase and industrial properties saw an 11.4 percent increase.

Taking this into account, a median value home in Corcoran valued at $318,500 in 2017 would increase in value to $335,062 in 2018. City property taxes would increase from $1,425 in 2017 to $1,489, up by $64 (4.5 percent).

WHERE WILL THE MONEY GO?

Eighty percent of General Fund money will come from property taxes in 2018. Corcoran does not receive Local Government Aid. Police and fire services will account for 32 percent of expenditures, public works/ parks for 30 percent, administration for 19 percent, debt service for 10 percent, building inspections for three percent and planning/ engineering for two percent.

Expenditures in 2018 will include a three percent market adjustment for wages and a 29 percent increase in health insurance costs, with the employer paying 70 percent. Police will add 520 hours for a part-time officer to allow time for full-time officers to work on investigations. Corcoran Police also are budgeting an additional 520 hours for a part-time administrative assistant.