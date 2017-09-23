Community & People

Coloring contest winners are…

The Osseo Lions Club has released the names of the winners of the Osseo Lions Roar Coloring Contest. The winners from each of the three age categories are: Cecelia Williams of Maple Grove, Renee Oh from Maple Grove, and Walker Rabenberg from Wabasso. Each winner will be receiving a $25 gift card sponsored by Maple Grove, Champlin and Brooklyn Park Target stores

Cecelia Williams from Maple Grove won in the 4 to 6 year old age division.

Renee Oh from Maple Grove won in the 7 to 9 year old age division.

Walker Rabenberg from Wabasso won the 10 to 12 year old age division.

 