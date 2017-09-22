Wright County defends contract costs, updates on gun incident at Rockford meeting

By Alaina Rooker

Sheriff Deputy Eric Larson released information on the gunpoint incident at SuperAmerica as part of his update at the Sept. 12 Rockford City Council meeting.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, Larson said a gunpoint incident took place at the SuperAmerica on Highway 55 at 5820 Tower Street. Allegedly, four or five cars pulled up to the gas station containing young Somali-American males.

Larson said upon entry, the group “didn’t ransack [the store], but they all spread out in different directions,” which alerted the clerk.

The group reportedly shoplifted a few items. A customer confronted the group in the parking lot and claims someone in the party pointed a gun at her husband.

Hennepin County was able to stop one of the cars going eastbound on Highway 55 after the incident, but no guns were found in the vehicle.

The issue is currently under investigation.

Larson also discussed an ongoing break-in issue at a commercial property also on Highway 55. Recently, an RV trailer had been stolen. Larson said Wright County has increased patrol near that area to prevent further break-ins.

SHERIFF CONTRACT

Wright County Sheriff reps were also present at the meeting to discuss their contract with the city. As the City of Rockford’s current contracted law enforcement service, the department is up for renewal every two years. The renewal for 2018 and 2019 was approved at the Sept. 12 city council meeting.

City Administrator Dan Madsen noted that the contract had generally increased 3 percent every time it was renewed since 2014. This accounted for a 2.5% increase in wages for employees. Wright County Sheriff representative Todd Hoffman explained the wage increase as a necessity to remain competitive.

“Rockford is split between Wright and Hennepin County,” said Hoffman. “We have a continuing effort to try to keep deputies at the Wright County Sheriff’s office because of salary. We are so close to Hennepin County, so close to the metro area … We just can’t compete with how much they’re paying their officers.

“They’re paying $35 starting for a law enforcement officer,” Hoffman continued. “Right here at Wright County we’re at about $24 roughly for a starting deputy.”

Wright County Sheriff is proposing a $315,360 cost of services for 2018, a 3.6% increase in total expense from 2017 to 2018. In 2019, the department is asking $326,310, which would be an additional 3.47% increase in total expense from 2018 to 2019.

Rockford currently contracts Wright County Sheriff 12 hours a day, or 4,380 hours per year.Wright County Sheriff Deputy Dan Anselment believed this coverage was adequate compared to Rockford’s size and crime statistics.

OTHER

In other news, the council:

APPROVED election equipment leased from Hennepin County for use in the District 883 special election. The special election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 7 and will offer up to referendum questions. The first question asks for additional operating funds valid 10 years. Operating expenses include classroom programming and instruction. The second question seeks to acquire additional funds for techniology, including software, computers and other devices, maintenance, and training. The city is charging half of the maintenance fee to Rockford Area Schools in the amount of $267.20.

ENTERED closed session in regard to impending litigation.