STMA ladies soccer win streak reaches 4

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The youth movement continues for the Lady Knights soccer team. Sophomore Kassi Schoen leads the team in scoring, and others have continued to step up for STMA.

STMA is 6-1-1 after winning all three games in the past week. The Lady Knights defeated Monticello 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday, they defeated St. Francis 3-1 on Thursday and beat Apple Valley 2-1 on Saturday.

STMA needed almost all of 100 minutes of play, but the Lady Knights defeated Monticello in dramatic fashion 3-2 at home.

Despite a goal by Katie Bakker, the Lady Knights trailed 2-1 at halftime. In the second half, freshman Abby Buckmeier scored to tie the game at 2-2. After her goal, neither team could close on a number of opportunities, so the game headed to overtime.

Neither team scored in the first overtime, and it appeared a tie was on the horizon for these two teams.

Buckmeier had other plans. With only seconds left on the clock, she received a pass and took it into the offensive zone, firing a shot into the back of the net with just three seconds remaining in the second overtime to win the game for the Lady Knights.

Head coach Megan Johnson was especially impressed by the final moments of the game.

“That’s a really high-pressure situation, eight seconds left and (Buckmeier) was very, very composed and she put the ball right where it needed to be,” Johnson said.

ST. FRANCIS

STMA’s leading scorer Kassi Schoen had two goals as the Lady Knights defeated St. Francis 3-1 Thursday night.

Chloe Jensen had the other goal for the Knights, who earned their fifth win of the season. Meriel Orham made 13 saves and allowed just one goal to the Saints.

Emma Kopet scored the lone goal for the Saints.

APPLE VALLEY

The Knights played an early game Saturday against Apple Valley and came away with a 2-1 win.

STMA’s record now sits at 6-1-1. The Lady Knights played Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday and will travel to Rogers on Thursday.