STMA boys’ soccer has tough week with losses and tie

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The STMA boys’ soccer team lost 4-0 to Monticello Sept. 12, and followed it up with a 2-2 tie against St. Francis on Thursday and a Saturday afternoon loss to Brainerd 5-3.

A trip to Monticello High School brought a challenge that the Knights were unable to meet; falling 4-0 to the Magic.

Monticello captain David Frickel had two of Monticello’s four goals on the evening. Adam Tuffs and Tyler Anderson scored the others.

ST. FRANCIS

The Knights took a 2-1 lead against the Saints, but St. Francis forced a tie at the end of regulation, sending the game into overtime.

Andy Chrisopher and Glenn Gbakoyah scored for St. Francis while Max Marron and Andrew Inthaly tallied goals for the Knights.

Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that he felt the team did well defensively, but needed to finish on more opportunities.

“I think after we got things set in, we started to attack more, we just didn’t really close,” Rodriguez said.

BRAINERD

The Knights lost a tough game to Brainerd, giving up five goals in the process.

Scoring for the Knights were Alex Krumenauer, Tucker Vaughn, and Max Marron. Brad Madore had ten saves in the losing effort.

The Knights played Monday night against St. Cloud Tech and Tuesday night at Cambridge-Isanti. They face off against Rogers on Thursday night.