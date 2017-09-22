Rockford volleyball wins out in the long run

By Dave Pedersen

Rockford’s volleyball team captured two more victories last week, winning five of the last six games, improving to 5-3 overall.

After going 3-1 to place third at the Mound Westonka tournament, Rockford defeated DeLaSalle 3-2 and New London-Spicer 3-1. All were competitive close games.

“A large key to our success lately has been our defense and hustle,” notes coach Jennifer Milton. “This hustle and scrappiness has helped us outlast teams in long rallies. The girls have adopted the phrase ‘work hard, stay humble’ as our team motto for the season. We look forward to continued success by out-working other teams.”

One of the teams faced at the Mound Westonka tourney was DeLaSalle, defeating 25-23 and 25-14. The teams met again early last week. Rockford won the first game 25-23 and then lost the next two 25-19 and 27-25. Showing a lot of heart, the Rockets came back to win 25-12 and 15-4, showing more energy at the end.

Molly Schultz has been a double threat both as a setter and hitter. Against DeLaSalle she had 12 kills and 19 set assists. Madaline Altmann also had 12 kills, followed by Lauren Klaith with eight and Molly Nooyen with six. Klaith also had six ace serves and Maddy Hudlow had four.

Against New London-Spicer the Rockets won 25-21 and 25-17 before losing 25-21 and winning 25-12.

Schultz had 37 set assists to go with 10 kills and three assists. Altmann led with 12 kills. Klaith had eight kills and three ace serves. Nooyen had nine kills and five ace serves Sydney Yakesh adds 15 set assists and Ellie Wanous had six kills.

Rockford goes to face Annandale, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, before entering the Dassel-Cokato Invitational starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. It could mean for another match against DeLaSalle, which one of the eight teams playing.

The Rockets have 7 p.m. home games scheduled next week against Heritage Christian Monday, Sept. 25, against Washburn Tuesday, Sept. 26 and against Dassel-Cokato, Thursday, Sept. 28.