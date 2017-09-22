Rockford boys soccer just misses upset of state’s top team

By Dave Pedersen

Crow River News Sports

Despite outscoring two boys soccer opponents by a combined 12-1 score, Rockford coach Steve Ulen may have been more impressed with the one loss last week.

Rockford dominated Hutchinson 7-1 Tuesday and Heritage Christian Academy 5-0 Saturday. In between the Rockets almost upset Orono, the number one Class A team in the state, before losing 4-3 in overtime Thursday.

“We played a great game, holding three separate one-goal leads,” said coach Steve Ulen. “We led 3-2 with 10 minutes to play and I thought we might pull off the upset.

Unfortunately, we gave up a late goal to head to overtime and the eventual game-winner with three minutes left in overtime.”

Blake Young, Miguel Ibarra and Fabian Tamayo scored the goals for Rockford. Chris Chavez assisted on two of the goals and Nick Manthana assisted on the other. Goalie Lucas Robinson made 11 saves.

Ulen notes how Christian Swanson, Spencer Hertl, Chavez, Ibarra and Elliot King had strong games at midfield. He adds, “I am very proud of my players as we proved to ourselves that we can play with the top teams in the state.”

Rockford dominated the Hutchinson game from the start and held ball possession for most of the game. Chavez netted four goals with one assist. Ibarra netted two goals and King got the final goal.

All 21 varsity players had significant minutes including backup goal keeper Casey Barrera, who saw his first varsity action. Other reserves getting into the action included Leo Arroyo, Nathan Schiltz, Jack Cady, David Jacobo, Gabe Zilmer, Lucas Botten and Luis Ventura.

Rockford also dominated Heritage Christian. The first goal came from a crossing pass by Tamayo that bounced off an opposing player. Other goal scorers were Young, Ibarra, Christian Swanson and Carter DeWolfe.

It was Swanson’s first goal this year. DeWolfe’s goal was his first on varsity that was assisted by Botten, who got his first varsity point.

Rockford improved to 7-2 on the season. The team is home against Mound Westonka, 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, home against Becker, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 and home against Waconia, 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.