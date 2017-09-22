Rocket defender’s request results in girls soccer victory

By Dave Pedersen

Rockford trailed Hutchinson 1-0 in the second half of the girls soccer game last week when ninth-grader Sydney Manthana begged coach Melissa Joseph to let her play forward.

Joseph gave in somewhat by moving Manthana to center mid-field from center defender.

The next thing the coach saw was Manthana dribbling the ball up field to score and tie the game. Soon after, she netted another goal, which turned out to be the game-winner in the 3-1 final.

The Rockets had struggled some as of late to put shots on net, getting two on Monticello, four on Delano and three shots against Orono. Manthana had played up front last year as a young newcomer to varsity and wanted to help spark the offense.

“We switched some players around this season, moving senior Hailey Ziemer from defense to forward and Manthana back to defense where she can have more control of the game,” said Joseph. “Sydney is so versatile I would feel comfortable putting her anywhere. She is a good communicator and knows the game well. She has such a long shot anyway that you can still score from defense.”

However, after Manthana’s offensive outburst Joseph said she will put her more often as a mid-fielder where she can help on both offense and defense.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime against Hutchison, Joseph said she walked away from her players to let them talk. She adds, “I let them take control and get their team pumped up. It was really about confidence at that point.”

The other goal came when senior Logan Henrich bounced a shot off the goal post that went right to a wide open Heidi Trandahl who put the ball in the net.

In the game prior, Rockford edged Delano 1-0, which Joseph called a “turnaround game” for the season. The Rockets had yielded seven goals in the game before Delano.

“That is why I have pink in my hair,” notes Joseph about fulfilling a promise to put a pink streak in her hair if her team can beat Delano. “That is when we really started playing together as a team.”

Rockford also faced state power Orono last week and lost 7-1 as the Rockets moved to 4-3 on the season. The lone goal was netted by Jade Ellis on a penalty kick.

Joseph only uses four varsity reserves. She likes her players to be “80-minute fit.” She would rather have players getting varsity experience rather than sit the bench. She has some play for the junior varsity and then are eligible to play one half on varsity. Two such players are ninth-grade goalie Sara Byers and eighth-grade forward Alyah Robran.

The Rockets next play at home against Mound Westonka, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 and at home against Waconia, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.