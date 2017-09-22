Lady Knights Volleyball sweeps two opponents

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The STMA Lady Knights volleyball team won both of its matches without allowing either opponent to win a set. The Lady Knights beat Princeton 3-0 on Tuesday and Buffalo 3-0 on Thursday.

The Lady Knights got off to a solid start with a 25-11 victory in the first set of Tuesday’s match against Princeton. The second set was much closer, but STMA still came away with a 25-22 win.

This left the third set for the Lady Knights to take, which they did by a score of 25-14 to sweep the Tigers. Evie Harrington had 13 kills for the Lady Knights and 25 total attacks; both game-high numbers. Syra Tanchin added 12 kills.

BUFFALO

The Lady Knights followed up Tuesday’s sweep with another one over the Buffalo Bison.

Buffalo raced out to a 7-1 lead in the first set, but once STMA refocused, there was nothing the Bison could do to stop the Lady Knights.

STMA came back to win the opening set 25-22, and then locked down the second set 25-15. The third set saw the Lady Knights take control from the beginning and win 25-11 to complete the sweep.

Syra Tanchin had 16 kills to lead the attack for the Lady Knights.

Head coach Michelle Chen said that even if her team falls down in a game, they need to be able to keep punching and attacking.

“It’s always a fun goal to try and finish it off early, and make sure that we keep the pressure on,” Chen said.

STMA played Wayzata Tuesday night. They play at North Branch on Thursday.