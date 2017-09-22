Kartes sparks Knights to comeback win over Rebels

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

STMA continued an impressive inaugural 6A campaign with a 31-21 comeback victory over the Champlin Park Rebels. The Knights came into the game ranked #6 while the Rebels came in ranked #7.

The Knights experienced some early troubles, falling behind 6-0 early on a Devon Gray touchdown run. Champlin Park scored again late in the first quarter on a Joey Faulds touchdown run. A two-point conversion made the score 14-0 after one quarter of play, and it looked like the Rebels might run away with STMA’s first home game.

Trailing by two touchdowns, the Knights needed a spark, and they would get it from a longtime star. Mitchell Kartes exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter; a score that electrified the STMA sideline. It showed as the defense allowed no more points in the half. A Gavin Wermager field goal made it 14-10 at halftime.

A long drive by Champlin Park took up almost eight minutes of the second quarter and ended with Gray’s second touchdown run of the game; pushing the score to 21-10 and putting STMA’s hopes of winning its first 6A home opener in jeopardy.

Kartes broke free for another long touchdown run just a couple of minutes later. While the Knights could not convert the two-point play, they still got back within five points at 21-16 going to the final quarter.

The play that finally turned the tide in STMA’s favor for good was yet another touchdown for Kartes; this time he got an interception and returned it for a score, giving STMA its first lead of the evening. A two-point conversion made it 24-21 Knights with 7:29 to play.

Austin Springer had a huge sack on third down of the next drive, and the Rebels had to punt it away. This led to another response by the Knights as Kartes ran for his third touchdown from 11 yards out to put STMA up by 10 with just 2:14 left in the game.

The Rebels drove down the field in the final minutes, but an incomplete pass on fourth down from the STMA 10 yard line sealed the deal in the home opener.

Head coach Jared Essler said that he was proud of the team for battling back after falling behind twice by double digits over the course of the game.

“It was a fun night. Our kids played really hard and we made just enough plays to win,” Essler said.

Kartes said that Champlin Park was one of the greatest teams he had ever played against.

“They were hard-hitting, and they flew around and they kind of reminded us of ourselves,” Kartes said.

Desean Phillips did not score in the game, but his 13 carries for 87 yards helped spark the STMA offense. The pair ran for 305 of STMA’s 330 yards on the ground.

“We’re like a little thunder and lightning match,” Kartes said.

The Knights look to keep an undefeated 6A debut season going when they face Centennial on the road Friday at 7 p.m.