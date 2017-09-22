Dayton Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred during the month of August.

Aug. 2

Drunk problem on North Diamond Lake Road

Personal injury accident on County Road 81

Aug. 3

Locate attempt on the 16000 block of Dayton Avenue

Aug. 4

DWI on Brockton Lane

Vehicle in ditch on Dayton River Road

Aug. 5

Assault/disturbance on the 15000 block of Brockton Lane

Aug. 6

DWI on the 10000 block of Brockton Lane

Aug. 8

Dumping complaint on the 12000 block of Zanzibar Lane

DWI on South Diamond Lake Road

Litter/dumping on the 18000 block of Territorial Road

Unwanted person on the 14000 block of Lawndale Lane

Aug. 9

Damage to property report on the 15000 block of 113th Avenue

Damage to property/vandalism on the 13000 block of Balsam Lane

Aug. 10

Dumping complaint on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane

Aug. 12

Juvenile issues on the 13000 block of Arrowood Lane

Aug. 13

Disturbance on Crestwood Drive

Aug. 14

Accident/personal injury on the 11000 block of West French Lake Road

Threat on Gaywood Drive

Trespass on Crestwood Drive

Aug. 15

Juvenile problem on the 13000 block of Arrowood Lane

Aug. 16

Accident/property damage on 138th Avenue

Damage to property report on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane

Financial transaction fraud on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane

Aug. 18

DWI on Brockton Lane

Harassment on Gaywood Drive

Warrant arrest on the 11000 block of 129th Avenue

Warrant arrest on the 18000 block of South Diamond Lake Court

Aug. 19

Accident/property damage report on the 13000 block of Pineview Court

Damage to property/vandalism on the 17000 block of Dayton River Road

DWI on the 15000 block of Dayton River Road

Aug. 20

Accident/personal injury on the South Diamond Lake Road

Aug. 21

Juvenile complaint – disorderly conduct on Auburn Drive

Theft report/property damage on 125th Avenue

Vehicle fire on Interstate 94

Verbal dispute/threat report/found property on the 12000 block of Noon Drive

Aug. 22

Residential alarm on the 18000 block of South Diamond Lake Court

Aug. 23

Drunk problem on the 12000 block of South Diamond Lake Road

Harassing communications on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane

Theft report on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane

Aug. 24

Court order violation report on the 13000 block of Xanthus Lane

Ordinance violation – Abandoned vehicles on the 18000 block of Robinson Street

Trespassing/assist on the 12000 block of Stoneridge Road

Aug. 25

Theft/report on the 14000 block of Lawndale Lane

Aug. 26

Loud music on the 18000 block of Robinson Street

Aug. 28

Theft report on the 11000 block of Troy Lane

Aug. 30

911 Hangup – Obstructing legal process on Auburn Drive

Unwanted person on York Drive

Aug. 31

Disturbance/ordinance violation on the 14000 block of Cloquet Street

The Dayton Police Department also responded to 27 agency assists, 107 public assists, 25 suspicious activities, 13 medical calls, 14 alarms, eleven animal complaints and 18 traffic complaints.