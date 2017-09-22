Dayton Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred during the month of August.
Aug. 2
Drunk problem on North Diamond Lake Road
Personal injury accident on County Road 81
Aug. 3
Locate attempt on the 16000 block of Dayton Avenue
Aug. 4
DWI on Brockton Lane
Vehicle in ditch on Dayton River Road
Aug. 5
Assault/disturbance on the 15000 block of Brockton Lane
Aug. 6
DWI on the 10000 block of Brockton Lane
Aug. 8
Dumping complaint on the 12000 block of Zanzibar Lane
DWI on South Diamond Lake Road
Litter/dumping on the 18000 block of Territorial Road
Unwanted person on the 14000 block of Lawndale Lane
Aug. 9
Damage to property report on the 15000 block of 113th Avenue
Damage to property/vandalism on the 13000 block of Balsam Lane
Aug. 10
Dumping complaint on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane
Aug. 12
Juvenile issues on the 13000 block of Arrowood Lane
Aug. 13
Disturbance on Crestwood Drive
Aug. 14
Accident/personal injury on the 11000 block of West French Lake Road
Threat on Gaywood Drive
Trespass on Crestwood Drive
Aug. 15
Juvenile problem on the 13000 block of Arrowood Lane
Aug. 16
Accident/property damage on 138th Avenue
Damage to property report on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane
Financial transaction fraud on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane
Aug. 18
DWI on Brockton Lane
Harassment on Gaywood Drive
Warrant arrest on the 11000 block of 129th Avenue
Warrant arrest on the 18000 block of South Diamond Lake Court
Aug. 19
Accident/property damage report on the 13000 block of Pineview Court
Damage to property/vandalism on the 17000 block of Dayton River Road
DWI on the 15000 block of Dayton River Road
Aug. 20
Accident/personal injury on the South Diamond Lake Road
Aug. 21
Juvenile complaint – disorderly conduct on Auburn Drive
Theft report/property damage on 125th Avenue
Vehicle fire on Interstate 94
Verbal dispute/threat report/found property on the 12000 block of Noon Drive
Aug. 22
Residential alarm on the 18000 block of South Diamond Lake Court
Aug. 23
Drunk problem on the 12000 block of South Diamond Lake Road
Harassing communications on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane
Theft report on the 13000 block of Zanzibar Lane
Aug. 24
Court order violation report on the 13000 block of Xanthus Lane
Ordinance violation – Abandoned vehicles on the 18000 block of Robinson Street
Trespassing/assist on the 12000 block of Stoneridge Road
Aug. 25
Theft/report on the 14000 block of Lawndale Lane
Aug. 26
Loud music on the 18000 block of Robinson Street
Aug. 28
Theft report on the 11000 block of Troy Lane
Aug. 30
911 Hangup – Obstructing legal process on Auburn Drive
Unwanted person on York Drive
Aug. 31
Disturbance/ordinance violation on the 14000 block of Cloquet Street
The Dayton Police Department also responded to 27 agency assists, 107 public assists, 25 suspicious activities, 13 medical calls, 14 alarms, eleven animal complaints and 18 traffic complaints.