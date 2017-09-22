County Road 116 work causes detour in Medina

McDonald’s, Intercomp get new access road

By Susan van cleaf

[email protected]

The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Sept. 5, discovered that two issues related to Highway 55/ County Road 116 construction would affect city businesses and motorists.

First, construction contractors were planning to close the northbound Pinto Drive right turn lane from westbound Highway 55 on to Pinto Drive (County Road 116) beginning the week of Sept. 5. Hennepin County is taking this measure to give crews space to complete utility work. Weather permitting, the closure was expected to last for approximately three to four weeks. During this closure a marked detour is running from Highway 55 to Brockton Lane North (County Road 101) to 62nd Avenue North (County Road 47) to Pinto Drive. Local access to businesses will remain open.

However, motorists can expect lane restrictions and are reminded to obey speed limits when travelling through the area.

Hennepin County expects crews to finish this project in October 2017.

County Road 116 construction also is affecting access to McDonald’s restaurant. The county is closing the entrance to the property on its east side at County Road 116 and relocating the entrance to a new road to the north of the restaurant. The new street also would provide access to Intercomp, located north of McDonald’s and possibly to two businesses to the west.

McDonald’s has come up with a plan to cope with the fact that the restaurant’s trash enclosure had to be removed because it sat on land that would become part of the new road. The proposal calls for construction of a new trash enclosure and storage building on the northwestern .75 acres of the McDonald’s property, a spot that currently is vacant and wooded.

The City Council held a public hearing on Sept. 5 about a request from McDonald’s to locate the proposed structure 1.34 feet from the right of way for the new road instead of the 25-foot setback required by city zoning ordinances. After the hearing, the council directed city staff to draft a resolution approving the variance.

At the Sept. 5 meeting, the council also took up other business.

During the citizen comment period, Ken Ferguson, who lives on Cherry Hill Bay, said that he and his neighbors have kept their trash outside for years. Then he received a letter that said he needed to place the trash cans inside. He complied with the letter and moved his trash cans inside his garage, where he has had a problem with rodents.

Ferguson said 20 percent of his neighbors are not complying with the ordinance. He asked the city to change the ordinance so he can keep his trash cans outside to prevent mice from coming inside.

Elm Creek Watershed Commissioner Elizabeth Weir provided an update on recent commission happenings. She is a Medina resident. She said the commission’s third generation plan and water quality improvement plan (Total Maximum Daily Load plan) have been approved. Also, the commission has asked to make an amendment to the third generation plan.

Weir reviewed some of the restoration projects that the commission is taking part in and costs for participation. She added that preventing pollution is much more cost effective than cleaning up after the fact.

The City Council also approved a wetland replacement plan for the Medina Senior Housing project, a three-level senior housing building and medical clinic proposed for a 10.8 acre site located north of Highway 55, west of Mohawk Drive and south of Chippewa Road. The plan will impact 2,360 square feet (.05 acre).