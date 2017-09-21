Young Osseo tennis girls win 3rd conference match

By Bob San

Osseo junior Jessica Dahl plays first singles for the Orioles. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The Osseo girls’ tennis team defeated Spring Lake Park 4-3 Sept. 12 to claim its third conference victory this season.

The teams were tied 3-all as Rachael Erickson battled through a second-set tie-break to win the deciding fourth match 6-4, 7-6(2) at the fourth singles position. Osseo won three singles matches and one doubles match, again using a line-up that contained no seniors and only three juniors.

“Ninth graders Rachel Zeltinger and Rachael Erickson won their singles matches with high battle-levels and unusual poise,” Osseo coach Eric Ruska said. “And our doubles victory was also from a pair of ninth graders, Tori Askwith and Natalie Wills. Looks like we have a youth movement going on here.” Kaylee McPherson of Osseo returns a shot in the Andover match. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Also posting a win for Osseo at second singles was junior Kaylee McPherson, who has battled injuries but grinded out another great match.

“Kaylee is so tough and so positive. She plays Osseo-style tennis — no quit,” remarked assistant coach Brian Rusche. “She’s showing others how to compete and it’s rubbing off. On the court right next to Kaylee, Jessica Dahl faced down five, six match points before she lost, but it shows that our players just don’t quit.”

