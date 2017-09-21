School Board – Anoka-Hennepin School District

SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11

STATE OF MINNESOTA

MINUTES OF MEETING

The School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 held a work session meeting on Monday, August 14, 2017, at the Educational Service Center, Anoka, Minnesota.

Chair Heidemann called the meeting to order at 5:32 p.m.

The following members were present: Marci Anderson, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann and Jeff Simon. William Fields arrived after the Consent Agenda was approved.

CONSENT AGENDA

Marci Anderson moved and Nicole Hayes seconded the motion to approve the following consent agenda items:

1. Minutes from the July 10, 2017, School Board meeting.

2. Personnel items as follows:

RETIREMENTS

A detailed list of the Resignations/Terminations, Layoffs and Recalls, Leave of Absence, Modified Leave of Absence, Appointments, Extra Service Agreements, Curriculum Writing, Behind the Wheel and Cash Disbursements is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 home page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

3. Cash Disbursements Report

4. Cash Balance Report

5. Donations & Scholarship Reports

The donations received for the month of July are $55,579.72 and the scholarship funds received total $0. A detailed list of the donations and scholarship funds received is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 Home Page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

6. Approved the 17013 Snow Plowing and Removal Services.

7. Approved the Anoka-Ramsey Community College & Anoka-Hennepin School District PSEO Joint Powers Agreement.

8. Approved the Anoka Technical College & Secondary Technical Education Program (STEP) Concurrent Enrollment Joint Powers Agreement.

9. Approved the Anoka-Ramsey Community College & Anoka High School Concurrent Enrollment Joint Powers Agreement.

10. Approved the Anoka-Ramsey Community College & Sec. Technical Education Program (STEP) Concurrent Enrollment Joint Powers Agreement.

11. Approved the Police Liaison Agreements.

12. Approved the Andover Downtown Center Lease Extension.

13. Approved the 2017-18 Anoka High School Security Contract.

14. Approved the Joint Purchasing Agreement with Twin Cities Academy.

Motion passed.

Superintendent Law gave a report to the Board and reviewed the Board calendar. He highlighted the weeks events including Referendum training for staff, Welcome Back meetings for Lead Secretaries, SAAs, New Teachers, Transportation and Child Nutrition, as well as our Back to School Convocation Event at all five high schools on August 31 for staff and community members.

The meeting then continued with the work session portion of the agenda: Transportation Policy Updates, High School MCA/ACT Testing Dates, Policy 613.1 District Graduation Requirements, Secondary Math Plan, Policy 510.10 Seventh and Eighth Grade Student Participation in High School Athletics, Referendum Communications, Student Services Update: 2016-17 Health Services Review and Mental Health Update.

Chair Heidemann proposed under Minnesota State Law 13D.03 sub 1 that they move into a closed session to deal with matters of labor negotiations. The closed session will be held in the George Petty Room. Jeff Simon seconded the motion to go into closed session. Motion carried. Chair Tom Heidemann recessed the meeting at 7:10 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed executive session at 7:20 p.m. to discuss negotiations.

The meeting reconvened in open session at 7:40 p.m. Nicole Hayes moved and William Fields seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed.

