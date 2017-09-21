Osseo stuns Blaine 14-7 in homecoming victory

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Osseo’s defense emerged big with turnovers again as the Orioles edged Blaine 14-7 for homecoming last Friday.

“I think it just boiled down to the week of preparation we had,” Orioles coach Ryan Stockhaus said. “They’re really starting to figure out and believe and buy in and out-work the other team.” Osseo players give coach Ryan Stockhaus a victory douse after Osseo’s upset win over Blaine. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotpgrahy.com)

The Orioles (2-1) forced a fumble by the Bengals (1-2) in the first half around the Orioles’ 30-yard line. It kept the Bengals from scoring twice in the half.

“I think the defense was just dialed up and ready for what Blaine had to do,” Stockhaus said.

Blaine, once ranked in top ten the Class 6A football preseason poll, roared out to a 7-0 lead in the first six seconds of the game. Bengals quarterback threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to running back Byron Bynum.

“Just a lack of communication, a broken coverage,” Stockhaus said about his defense on the play. “We slipped up on one, but we were alright.”

Osseo’s defense, which allowed 206 yards of total offense, never allowed the Bengals to score again. That included a goal line stand in the fourth quarter when the Bengals fumbled the ball away with the game deadlocked at 7-7.

“Offensively, we kept the defense off the field,” Stockhaus said. “When we came in [for defense], we were energized and able to take the ball away.” Oriole running back Reggie Dupree breaks free to score one of his touchdowns against Blaine. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotpgrahy.com)

Orioles senior linebacker Eric Lundstrom ran off with the ball to secure possession. The Orioles forced three fumbles overall.

Osseo’s offense took off in the second half after not scoring in the first two quarters. Senior running back Reggie Dupree scored on a 1-yard TD run to tie the game in the third quarter. It was set up by a 21-yard pass completion by senior quarterback Greg Arrell.

Dupree found the end zone again late in the fourth quarter with 1:02 remaining on a 7-yard run. The Orioles set that up with a big run earlier in the drive on fourth down and 12 yards to go.

Osseo had 176 yards rushing as a team on 40 attempts. Arrell threw for 59 yards on 8-23 passing, and he had one interception.

Osseo moved above .500 for the first time since 2015 with the victory. The Orioles will get another big challenge at No. 3 Class 6A Champlin Park (2-1) Friday at 7 p.m.

