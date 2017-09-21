OSH Cross Country Alumni Association hosts successful fundraiser for scholarships

By Bob San

The Osseo High School Cross Country Alumni Association raised over $5,000 in a successful fund raiser for its scholarship program Sept. 6 at the high school

This year’s event, titled “Home Again,” had an entertainment component as OSH alums Kevin Kling and James Hersch treated about 400 attendants to a concert of stories and songs about Osseo memories.

“The event was a smashing success for the Osseo Alumni Cross Country Association,” said association president Allan Bohlke. “It brought together former Osseo cross country runners, families, and friends for a night of exceptional storytelling and singing. Kevin Kling and James Hersch entertained the crowd of over 400 to an evening of memories and songs.” Osseo High alumni Kevin Kling, left, and James Hersch provided entertainment and remembrance at the Osseo High Cross Country Alumni Association fund raiser for scholarship Sept. 6 at Osseo Senior High School. (Photo by Darian Clark)

Kling is a 1975 graduate of Osseo High. He was in band, basketball, was a manager of the Oriole boys’ basketball team and ran for Coach Deane in track and cross country. He is known nationally for his play ‘21A’ and others and has won several important awards. He’s been featured on NPR’s All Things Considered and is a regular at the Guthrie with his one-man show. (For more information about Kling, go to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kevin_Kling.

Hersch, a 1974 Osseo High graduate, played football, basketball and baseball for the Orioles. He is an acclaimed full-time singer, guitarist and songwriter who has produced 12 albums. For more information about Hersch, go to www.reachwithme.com.

At the fund raiser, Hersch played guitar and sang songs that brought together a lot of memories. At one point, his daughter, Jamie, joined him for a duet that the two of them had written.

Kling shared stories of growing up in the 70’s which included playing baseball, Halloween, and of course, running cross country for Coach Deane. The evening wrapped up with everyone standing and singing the Osseo Senior High Rouser.

“The event raised over $5,000 for the Osseo Alumni Cross Country Association that will be used for scholarships for graduating seniors from the current cross country team,” Bohlke said.

