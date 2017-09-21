Ordinances – CITY OF INDEPENDENCE

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

STATE OF MINNESOTA

SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 2017-05

AMENDING CHAPTER 11 OF THE INDEPENDENCE CITY CODE TO ADD REGULATIONS PERTAINING TO MASSAGE PARLORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 5, 2017, Ordinance No. 2017-04, was adopted by the City Council of the City of Independence, Minnesota.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, because of the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 2017-04, the following summary of the ordinance has been prepared for publication.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the ordinance adopted by the City Council amends Chapter 11 of the Independence City Code, Business and Trade Regulations by establishing licensing and regulatory requirements for massage parlors. The ordinance more clearly defines the different types of massage practitioners and provides more detail relating to the licensing requirements of individuals and businesses.

A printed copy of the entire ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours at the City of Independence City Hall.

APPROVED for publication by the City Council of the City of Independence, Minnesota on this 5th day of September 2017.

CITY OF INDEPENDENCE

/s/ Marvin D. Johnson

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Mark Kaltsas,

City Administrator

Published in the

Crow River News

September 21, 2017

734276