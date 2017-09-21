OHS Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 10 2017 members

By Bob San

[email protected]

Osseo High School honored its 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees Friday, Sept. 8, when the Osseo Orioles football team hosted White Bear Lake. Seven of the inductees were present and they were honored at halftime in front of the large home crowd. The seven inductees present at the Osseo High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremonies on Sept. 8 are (left to right): Stewart Cramer Class of 1989, Bob Coughlin Class of 1987, Kat Krambeer Lusk Class of 2003, Alissa Ochs Class of 2003, Mike Ach Class of 1981, Ken Smith Class of 1953, and volleyball coach Theanna Winkleman Grivna. (Photo by Bob San)

The seven inductees present are Stewart Cramer Class of 1989, Bob Coughlin Class of 1987, Kat Krambeer Lusk Class of 2003, Alissa Ochs Class of 2003, Mike Ach Class of 1981, Ken Smith Class of 1953, and volleyball coach Theanna Winkleman Grivna. Not present are Phil Mann Class of 1987, Trent Klatt Class of 1989 and Heather Anderson (McWhirter) Class of 1996.

Ochs, a triple jump state champion and all-state soccer star, said it was a special night for her and the other inductees to return to Carl Tonn Field, their old stomping ground.

“My family and I had a great time. I really appreciate all of the hard work and thoughtfulness that went into the planning of the whole evening,” said Ochs. “It was a treat to be back under the bright lights of the stadium alongside Kat, but I will have to admit the field turf vs. the real grass that we played on is still something I’m trying to get used to. Looking forward to playing on it during next season’s alumni game.”

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress