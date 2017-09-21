Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CORCORAN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Comprehensive Plan Amendment, Rezoning, Preliminary Plat and Preliminary PUD for Bass Lake Estates by E&R Investments, LLC

Notice is hereby given that the Corcoran Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at City Hall, 8200 County Road 116, on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a request by E&R Investments, LLC for a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning, preliminary plat, and preliminary PUD to subdivide and develop approximately 40 acres into 56 single family home lots, 1 commercial lot, and 3 outlots located on property south of County Road 10, west of Brockton Lane: 19219 and 19235 County Road 10 (PIDs: 25-119-23-44-0002 and 25-119-23-44-0003).

All persons wishing to speak on this item will be heard. Comments may be submitted in writing prior to the meeting.

Dated: September 21, 2017

Michael Pritchard

Code Compliance Official

