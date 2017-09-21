No. 2 Maple Grove girls’ soccer team earns revenge against defending state champion

By Bob San

Members of the Maple Grove girls’ soccer team had circled the game against Centennial ever since the 2017 schedule was released.

The Crimson were determined to the 3-2 loss to the Cougars in last year’s section championship game. Centennial went on to win state. Last week, the Crimson got their wish as they defeated the defending state champ 3-2.

“The Centennial game was a lot of fun,” MG coach Ben LeVahn said. “The girls don’t usually circle games on the calendar, but for the returning letter winners they felt excited about the chance to play Centennial again after last fall’s section final loss.” Senior Meredith Haakenson has sparked Maple Grove to an 8-1 record and a No. 2 state ranking. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The fired up Crimson controlled the first half and built a 2-0 lead on goals by Meredith Haakenson and Mia Omar.

“We played extremely well in the first half and the first 20 minutes of the second half,” LeVahn said. “At the beginning of the second half we had five, six great chances to score and put the game out of reach, but we didn’t and Centennial countered and got a goal and a spark of life. They’re a good team and pressed for the second goal.”

The Crimson responded well to getting scored on for the first time in eight games and Haakenson netted the game winner with three minutes left.

The Crimson, ranked second in the state, then blanked Park Center 4-0 behind a hat trick by Haakenson and one by Brenna Saladin. That improved their record to 8-0 before they lost a non-conference game at No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn 2-0 last Saturday.

“The great start has been a great team effort, both surprising and not surprising,” LeVahn said. “We knew we had a great group capable of great things, but for them to be where they are at as a collective group this early is fantastic. It’s a great group that encourages and supports each other. They’ve got a commitment to offense and defense, both of which are performing at record levels right now. Our newer players have contributed in different ways and continue to develop while our veterans are showing their leadership on and off the field. We’re still very excited to see how this all shakes out at the end.”

The Crimson return to action at home against Anoka Saturday, Sept. 23.

