Maple Grove swears in new fire chief

Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson swears in the new Fire Chief Tim Bush during the Monday, Sept. 18, city council meeting as fellow firefighters and the audience look on. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

Tim Bush appointed to position

The city of Maple Grove has a new fire chief. Fire Chief Tim Bush was sworn in Monday, Sept. 18, during the Maple Grove City Council meeting. New Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush has his badge pinned on by his wife at his swearing in ceremony. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Bush’s family and Maple Grove firefighters. Even former retire Fire Chief Scott Anderson was in attendance.

Bush has been with the Maple Grove Fire Department since 2008, and most recently served in the capacity of Deputy Fire Chief of Operations overseeing Emergency Operations, Personnel, Training and the Fire Explorer Program.

He has a master’s degree in operations management from the University of Arkansas, and holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural meteorology from Purdue University.

Bush also holds many fire related certifications and has attended training in the areas of managing fire training programs, inspections, incident operations and fire investigations at the National Fire Academy and Minnesota State Fire Schools. He also holds Blue Card certification as a NIMS type IV & V Incident Commander. The Maple Grove City Council takes a picture with newly sworn in Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush. Pictured are: Councilors Judy Hanson, Phil Leith and Karen Jaeger, Fire Chief Bush, Mayor Mark Steffenson and Councilor Kristy Barnett. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

“Tim, of course, has been here with the department for nine years as a deputy chief,” City Administrator Heidi Nelson said. “And so we are really pleased to have him stepping forward into this role as chief.”

The council also approved Bush’s appointment to the fire chief position at an annual salary of $109,046 effective Sept. 19, subject to a 12-month probationary period.

Mayor Mark Steffenson swore in the new chief. Bush’s wife pinned on his badge.