Maple Grove spikers off to 9-0 start

Win Hopkins Tournament for first time

By Bob San

[email protected]

The Maple Grove volleyball Crimson improved to 9-0 with six wins last week, including four victories to capture their first ever Hopkins Tournament title. The most impressive part of this great start is that all the victories have come on the road.

The Crimson swept Waconia and Blaine 3-0 during the week and then captured the championship at the Hopkins Tournament with wins over Minneapolis Southwest, New Prague, Robbinsdale Armstrong and host Hopkins. Against the sixth-ranked Hopkins Royals, the Crimson dropped the first set 22-25, won the second 27-25 and dominated set three 15-9. Zoe Brown and her Crimson volleyballers are off to a 9-0 start. (Photo by Bob San)

“The team is off a good start and we were on the road for our first nine matches,” Crimson coach Sean Haugen said. “They are putting in the work to be successful. We have a good mix of veterans and new young talent.”

Veterans such as Alexie Pryd, Paige Hinze, Maddie Black, Zoe Brown and Annika Peeler have provided leadership and stellar play. And the emergence of a group of young players has sparked the team.

“Some of the young talent to watch are freshman outside hitter Skylar Gray, freshman setter Megan Liu and sophomore libero/outside hitter Ali Hinze,” Haugen said. “They are the core of the team’s youth. They will be players to watch over the next few years. Our upperclassmen also provide the team with depth and knowledge that adds to the team’s success. I feel the entire team is leading the way for our great start.”

The Crimson seek to continue their hot streak when they finally return home next week. They next host Park Center Tuesday, Sept. 26, and entertain third-ranked Champlin Park Thursday, Sept. 28.

