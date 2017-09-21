Dayton approves 2018 preliminary budget, tax levy

By Megan Hopps

[email protected]

The Dayton City Council approved the preliminary 2018 budget and tax levy at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Minnesota law requires cities to adopt a proposed budget and certify a maximum proposed levy on or before Sept. 30 of each year. Cities must also establish a date to host a public hearing for residents to discuss the levy. The date of the public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the goals the council set when working through the proposed the 2018 budget and tax levy were to maintain a flat levy and tax rate, to continue to contribute future pavement management needs, to support capital equipment and facilities funding, to continue to contribute to debt services and to support the changes in staffing, expenditures and revenues.

“The tax levy being recommended for 2018 is $4,309,253 which is 21.46 percent increase over 2017,” said AEM Financial Solutions Supervisor Victoria Holthaus. “This is compared to an 8.46 percent increase from 2017. However, the 21.46 percent increase in the property tax levy is estimated to increase the city’s tax rate by only 2 percent due to growth in the city’s overall tax capacity.”

The proposed budget is showing an increase from the budget that was adopted in 2017 of $761,462 or 21.46 percent. Of the recommended $4,309,253, $2,524,177 (59 percent) is designated for city operations, $775,000 (18 percent) is designated for capital improvement and $960,076 (23 percent) is designated for the city’s debt service.

The proposed budget and tax levy includes staffing changes for 2018. Those changes reflect a separate administrative staff person for public works as well as city hall. Additionally, the 2018 tax budget must support City Administrator Tina Goodroad’s promotion from interim city administrator to city administrator/ planning and development director. The city also plans to hire a city planner in 2018.

“The preliminary proposed levy is the maximum amount that the city may levy for 2018 once the levy is approved; however, the city council may choose to decrease the levy prior to its final adoption in December but it may not be increased,” Holthaus said.

The key changes in revenue are generated by an increase in property taxes. This increase will be used to offset expenditures.

“Building activity is estimated to increase resulting in increases in licenses and charges,” Holthaus said. “Projections for permit revenue are consistent with the city’s 2016 long-term plan.” In addition to these changes in revenue, there were miscellaneous expense changes due to the canceling of transfers in from water and sewer. This decision was made by the council in 2016 as a result of the rate study.

There were several key changes in expenditures. Three thousand dollars are designated for elections in 2018. Additional funding is required to accommodate for staffing changes proposed in 2018. There was an increase for recycling and central services, but a decrease in storm water utility and project work.

An additional $1,000 was attributed to the police budget for crime prevention expenses incurred during community events. An increase in supplies was needed due to moving into their own facility and an increase of $5,000 was budgeted to code enforcement to help resolve smaller ordinance violations that cannot be resolved with a warning letter. There was also an increase in wages due to the promotion of a full time officer to sergeant.

Rates for fire fighters increased by $1 per hour and the fire chief’s monthly stipend also increase by $250 per month. There was also an increase in public works due to a staffing addition in 2018.

Additional funds were designated for Stephen’s Park improvements and $4,500 is designated for contingency which is consistent to prior years.

The city council is adopting a preliminary levy without knowing the true tax effect to homeowners of all of the taxing districts. The proposed budget is still under review by city staff and council. The final budget will be presented at the public hearing to be Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.