Crimson rally falls short at Minnetonka

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Maple Grove battled its way out of a 20-0 hole before falling to Minnetonka 28-21 in a match-up of two top-ten Class 6A football teams Friday, Sept. 15

Minnetonka quarterback Aaron Syverson gave No. 2-ranked Maple Grove trouble early on with a rushing touchdown and another two through the air. That included a 40-yard TD pass to Jackson Owens, which gave the No. 5 Skippers (3-0) a 20-0 lead with 8:19 left in the first half following a muffed punt.

Maple Grove (2-1) came into the game allowing six points all season after a 9-6 win over Prior Lake and a 28-0 rout of Osseo in the previous two weeks. The Crimson defense picked up in the second quarter at Minnetonka and allowed one more TD the rest of the way.

“We just gave up big plays, and you can’t do that,” Crimson coach Matt Lombardi said. “Defense is funny — you can play 95 percent of the time pretty well, but if they do five [scoring] plays, it’s 35 points.”

Ben Paschke led the Crimson defense with eight tackles and a forced fumble. Joe Raymon had seven tackles and an interception. Gavin Pelto also had an interception and forced fumble in addition to his three tackles. Liam Arbeiter also forced a fumble and had five tackles.

Crimson quarterback Curtis Haugen looked to pull his team out of the hole with the most yards and TDs he’s thrown for in a game all season. Haugen wen 9-20 with 142 yards and two TDs but had one interception.

Haugen got the Crimson on the board with a 27-yard TD pass to Ben Schroeder with 1:51 left in the first half. Maple Grove took that momentum from halftime and came out with two quick scores in the third quarter.

“They stuck with it,” Lombardi said.

Crimson running back Evan Hull went 68 yards for a TD in the first 20 seconds of the third quarter. Hull finished with 197 yards rushing on 30 carries as the Crimson amassed 296 yards on the ground as a team.

“I think that’s more of what we want to become,” Lombardi said about the run game.

Fellow running back Joe Raymon had 11 carries for 85 yards, a 7.7 yards per attempt average. Raymon also gave Maple Grove a 21-20 lead after catching a 38-yard TD pass from Haugen with 8:12 left in the third.

Raymon had two catches for 43 yards. Erik Christensen led all Crimson receivers with three catches for 47 yards. Schroeder had two receptions for 36 yards.

Maple Grove’s lead last only about six minutes for Minnetonka came back with a 37-yard Syverson TD pass to Eric Douville, his lone catch of the game. With 2:41 left in the third, ample time remained for the Crimson to rally again, but no drive came to fruition. That included the Skippers stopping the Crimson on a fourth down at the 23-yard line late in the game.

Maple Grove will look to rebound at Burnsville (1-2) Friday at 7 p.m.

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress