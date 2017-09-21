City – CITY OF DAYTON

PUBLIC NOTICE
A city survey is being conducted by
The City of Dayton, MN
A survey is being mailed to a designated area of residential households in the City of Dayton. It is very important that you respond to the survey. A good response rate will help the city address critical infrastructure needs. A letter explaining the survey will be included along with a self-addressed return envelope.
Please assist the city by completing and returning the survey in a timely manner.
Your cooperation is very important and is appreciated by the city.
Sincerely,
The City of Dayton, MN
Published in
The Press
September 21, 2017
733932