City – CITY OF DAYTON

PUBLIC NOTICE

A city survey is being conducted by

The City of Dayton, MN

A survey is being mailed to a designated area of residential households in the City of Dayton. It is very important that you respond to the survey. A good response rate will help the city address critical infrastructure needs. A letter explaining the survey will be included along with a self-addressed return envelope.

Please assist the city by completing and returning the survey in a timely manner.

Your cooperation is very important and is appreciated by the city.

Sincerely,

The City of Dayton, MN

Published in

The Press

September 21, 2017

733932