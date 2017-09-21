Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 287

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Intermediate District 287 is accepting sealed bids at the District Service Center, 1820 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN for:
EDGEWOOD EDUCATION CENTER ASBESTOS REMOVAL PROJECT
Until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Full Notice to Bidders can be found at www.district287.org, Departments, Finance, Bids & Requests for Proposal.
INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT 287
ANDREA CUENE, CLERK
Published in the
Sun Sailor, Sun Current, Sun Post, The Press
September 21, 28, 2017
733254
http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/733254-1.pdf