A royal celebration, OSH Homecoming

Osseo Senior High School has crowned its 2018 Homecoming King and Queen at its coronation and pepfest Friday, Sept. 15. This year’s queen is Chinto Richards and king is Garmunee Phillips. More photos from the OSH Homecoming Coronation and Pepfest can be found inside this paper. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

< > Chinto Richards is crowned as queen at the Osseo Senior High School Homecoming Coronation and Pepfest. Fellow homecoming royalty Jada Aduda, Alana Hardy, Gretchen Nistler, Sarita Taing and Diamah Wallace stand with her. (Photo by Alicia Miller)