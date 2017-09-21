Education

A royal celebration, OSH Homecoming

By

Osseo Senior High School has crowned its 2018 Homecoming King and Queen at its coronation and pepfest Friday, Sept. 15. This year’s queen is Chinto Richards and king is Garmunee Phillips. More photos from the OSH Homecoming Coronation and Pepfest can be found inside this paper. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

Chinto Richards is crowned as queen at the Osseo Senior High School Homecoming Coronation and Pepfest. Fellow homecoming royalty Jada Aduda, Alana Hardy, Gretchen Nistler, Sarita Taing and Diamah Wallace stand with her. (Photo by Alicia Miller) Osseo Senior High School Homecoming King candidates Oriole, Aaron Jupaul, Eric Lindstrom, Tyler Sealock and Josh Tomczik watch as Garmunee Phillips is crowned king. (Photo by Alicia Miller) The senior class at Osseo Senior High School chants during the class cheer Friday, Sept. 15, at the OSH Homecoming Coronation and Pepfest. (Photo by Alicia Miller) The junior class took a point in this minute to win it challenge by keeping all three balloons off the ground for a minute. (Photo by Alicia Miller) It was seniors against sophomores in the “Rock, Paper, Scissors” minute to win it challenge. The sophomores went on to win the challenge. (Photo by Alicia Miller) Osseo Senior High School juniors and freshman gather at the OSH Homecoming Coronation and Pepfest Friday, Sept. 15. (Photo by Alicia Miller) Sophomores at Osseo Senior High School get loud during the class cheer at the Homecoming Coronation at Pepfest. (Photo by Alicia Miller) Representatives from the senior, junior, sophomore, freshman and Elm Creek Elementary groups participate in a minute to win it challenge to see who could catch the most tennis balls in the sweat pants. (Photo by Alicia Miller)
