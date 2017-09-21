2 cases of Legionnaire’s disease found at Maple Grove senior facility

The Minnesota Department of Health is working with Hennepin County Public Health, the city of Maple Grove and other partners to investigate two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in residents at the SilverCreek on Main facility in Maple Grove.

The facility, located at 8200 Main St., provides memory care, assisted living and independent living services.

The first resident’s symptoms began Aug. 22, and the second resident’s symptoms began Sept. 12. Both residents were hospitalized and are recovering.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of bacterial pneumonia. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing. Legionnaires’ disease is spread by inhaling the fine spray (aerosols) from water sources containing Legionella bacteria. It is not spread from person to person.

The Minnesota Department of Health is working with the senior facility to identify possible sources for the Legionella bacteria. SilverCreek has retained an expert consultant to begin immediately evaluating and addressing findings. Available evidence indicates the source of the Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, is most likely within the building’s water system, though an exact source must still be determined. An assessment of the facility’s plumbing system is underway.

In the meantime, MDH is recommending a number of protective measures to minimize the chance for facility residents to be exposed to Legionella bacteria. These recommendations are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The facility has notified its residents and their families about these recommendations and has started implementing them. The recommendations apply only to residents, people visiting and workers at SilverCreek on Main. The city of Maple Grove’s water meets water quality standards.

Minnesota typically sees 50 to 60 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in a year. The last major outbreak took place in 2016 in Hopkins.

Most people exposed to Legionella do not develop Legionnaires’ disease. People over the age of 50, smokers or those with certain medical conditions including weakened immune systems, diabetes, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions are at an increased risk. If people have concerns about possible exposure, they are asked to contact their health care provider.

The Press will continue to follow this story and give updates whenever possible.